One Knives Out Expense Was Apparently A Big Waste Of Money

With nearly the entire movie taking place in the house, the cast and crew were already spending a lot of time there, and it seems that everybody in Knives Out loved both the house, and each other, so much that even when they weren't actively shooting, everybody just sort of hung out. Riki Lindhome explained that, because both the interior and exterior of the house were needed for filming, the trailers were simply too far away to make them convenient, and there just wasn't enough reason to go back between takes...