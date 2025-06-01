After Watching Wake Up Dead Man's Teaser, I'm Already Sold On The Knives Out Sequel's Tonal Shift

Dear readers, Benoit Blanc is back… again. Roughly three years after Glass Onion: a Knives Out mystery, the 2025 movie schedule welcomes Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson back, as they reteam for some more sharp witted mystery solving. But the upcoming Netflix movie Wake Up Dead Man doesn’t look like it’s going to be a typical “Knives Out mystery.”

After seeing the first footage for Monsieur Blanc's latest case, I can confidently say it looks great. Well, that, and we now know when to expect this package of danger and snark on our doorstep.

Wake Up, Dead Man Will Be On Netflix This December

Thanks to the announcement at tonight’s Tudum event, we now know that Netflix subscription holders will now be able to stream Wake Up Dead Man: a Knives Out mystery, starting December 12th, 2025. At least, that's what the roman numerals told the audience, as no one involved in the extended surprise gag introducing the teaser said the date out loud.

Of course, fans who share Rian Johnson’s theatrical thoughts may have to wait a bit to find out what a potential box office run for Wake Up Dead Man might look like. Personally, I’m another person that shares Daniel Craig’s hopes for a heartier theatrical run on this third go around. Especially when the tone on display is so different, Glenn Close's use of profanity introducing the clip is absolutely justified.

Daniel Craig’s Next Case Has Left Me With Holy Dread

Look, Rian Johnson promised a tonal change for the Knives Out mysteries right from the jump. He told us when Wake Up Dead Man's title announcement dropped, and he wasn't kidding. In this short glimpse of the third entry, things are a bit more serious; and dare I say, it works in mysterious ways?

Benoit Blanc himself describes a case like a kid at Christmas, calling it “the holy grail” for “a man of reason.” So you know it’s serious, even if Daniel Craig’s gentleman detective promises he can solve this case. While I don’t doubt that, the seriously morbid imagery has me wondering what our hero will have to give up this time out?

Or, if the vibes reminiscent to A Haunting in Venice one of my colleagues picked up on are anything, what dark secrets will be revealed in the process? We won’t be able to open those gifts until December, as Wake Up Dead Man: a Knives Out mystery won’t be debuting until December 12th, on Netflix!

