Bryan Cranston's New Movie Facing Turmoil Behind The Scenes Over Multiple Finance Issues Leaving Crew Members Unpaid
Uh oh.
Making movies is not an easy job. Each major releases requires wildly expensive budgets, and trying to bankroll various departments can be a struggle. Unfortunately, Bryan Cranston's upcoming thriller movie Lone Wolf has seemingly hit some financial issues, and is in hot water over reportedly not paying its crew. Let's break it all down.
While there are some Bryan Cranston roles you might have forgotten about, he's had a long and wildly successful career including his tenure on Breaking Bad (streaming with a Netflix subscription). But Deadline is reporting that Lone Wolf may be in trouble; despite the movie wrapping production back in February, "dozen of crew member" have allegedly still not been paid for their labor.
Anonymous sources told the publication that the movie is having serious funding trouble, and allegedly are deficient of $1 million in payroll. And as a result, departments are still owed "at least one week" worth of pay. This certainly feels like a precarious situation, and if true could seemingly put the entire project's fate in jeopardy.
Per this report, the upcoming thriller was originally supposed to have a budget of around $13 million actually came in at $11 million. The financiers and producers reportedly haven't been able to find a way to secure this extra sum of money, which is presumably where the payroll delays are coming into play. While some crew departments are still waiting on money, the report indicates the cast of Lone Wolf has been paid.
The financial issues happening with this movie reportedly occurred early into filming, with pay being delayed in the midst of its production. This resulted in a delay in filming, with unions like SAG intervening. The budget discrepancy also led to more changes on the set, as a crew member told Deadline:
Speaking of cast, there are a number of big names attached to Lone Wolf. In addition to Bryn Cranston, the cast includes Oscar winner Lily Gladstone, Straight Outta Compton's O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Spencer Garrett and Chet Hanks. They were all seemingly paid for their work on the film, which has wrapped production prior to the story about the payroll breaking.
