Bryan Cranston's New Movie Facing Turmoil Behind The Scenes Over Multiple Finance Issues Leaving Crew Members Unpaid

News
By published

Uh oh.

Michael stressed out in Your Honor
(Image credit: Showtime)

Making movies is not an easy job. Each major releases requires wildly expensive budgets, and trying to bankroll various departments can be a struggle. Unfortunately, Bryan Cranston's upcoming thriller movie Lone Wolf has seemingly hit some financial issues, and is in hot water over reportedly not paying its crew. Let's break it all down.

While there are some Bryan Cranston roles you might have forgotten about, he's had a long and wildly successful career including his tenure on Breaking Bad (streaming with a Netflix subscription). But Deadline is reporting that Lone Wolf may be in trouble; despite the movie wrapping production back in February, "dozen of crew member" have allegedly still not been paid for their labor.

Anonymous sources told the publication that the movie is having serious funding trouble, and allegedly are deficient of $1 million in payroll. And as a result, departments are still owed "at least one week" worth of pay. This certainly feels like a precarious situation, and if true could seemingly put the entire project's fate in jeopardy.

Roxanne (Lily Gladstone) feeds her baby on Billions

(Image credit: Showtime)

Per this report, the upcoming thriller was originally supposed to have a budget of around $13 million actually came in at $11 million. The financiers and producers reportedly haven't been able to find a way to secure this extra sum of money, which is presumably where the payroll delays are coming into play. While some crew departments are still waiting on money, the report indicates the cast of Lone Wolf has been paid.

The financial issues happening with this movie reportedly occurred early into filming, with pay being delayed in the midst of its production. This resulted in a delay in filming, with unions like SAG intervening. The budget discrepancy also led to more changes on the set, as a crew member told Deadline:

There was no wrap party, no thank you at the end, it was all very disappointing. I’ve worked in film for fifteen years and I’ve never experienced this kind of trouble on a shoot. I don’t think these are bad people, I just don’t think the money was there. They were even bringing on executive producers who got acting roles in the film.

Speaking of cast, there are a number of big names attached to Lone Wolf. In addition to Bryn Cranston, the cast includes Oscar winner Lily Gladstone, Straight Outta Compton's O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Spencer Garrett and Chet Hanks. They were all seemingly paid for their work on the film, which has wrapped production prior to the story about the payroll breaking.

More to come...

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Get Prepared For A 10-Minute Standing Ovation, Because We Finally Know Where Tom Cruise Will Premiere The Final Mission: Impossible Film

Fans Can’t Stop Making The Same Point About Robert Pattinson’s Insane Filming Schedule After Dune 3 News Reportedly Breaks

After Daredevil: Born Again's Penultimate Episode, I'm Hyped For How Much Punisher We're Probably Getting In The Finale
See more latest
Most Popular
Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again Trailer
After Daredevil: Born Again's Penultimate Episode, I'm Hyped For How Much Punisher We're Probably Getting In The Finale
Loki relieved inside TVA in Season 2 Finale
Tom Hiddleston Breaks Silence On Loki Return In Avengers: Doomsday: 'You Have To Be Just Very Disciplined'
During the Survivor Season 48 premiere, Jeff Probst, wearing his trademark shirt, hat, and necklace, observes the contestants.
The Cast Of Survivor 48 Picked Their Dream Season 50 Contestants, And The Choices Are So Solid
Candace Cameron Bure promotes A Christmas Less Traveled on GAF.
‘So Mean.’ Candace Cameron Bure Teared Up Over How ‘Harsh’ She’s Been On Her Body In Hollywood, And What It Took To Change Things
kanye west during a jimmy kimmel live interview and travis scott during a charlamagne tha god interview
Amid Kanye West’s Controversies, Fellow Rapper Travis Scott Opens Up About The State Of Their Relationship
Ted Black and Erica Rollins standing inside courtroom in Suits LA
Suits LA’s Ratings Have Not Been Great, But Reports Say It Might Get Renewed Because NBC Invested A Lot In Marketing. I Think There’s Another Reason
Kevin Harlan giving an interview on his best NFL play calls
NBA Commentator Kevin Harlan Had A Hilarious Anchorman Moment When Two Ads Were Mixed Together During A Game
A screenshot of Quinta Brunson giving side-eye in Season 4, Episode 21 of Abbott Elemenatry.
Abbott Elementary’s Teachers Got Jokes About Janine's Outfit In Exclusive Clip, And I Can't Stop Giggling Over Her A+ Dirty Dancing Comeback
Tom Cruise looks at a key with worry in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Get Prepared For A 10-Minute Standing Ovation, Because We Finally Know Where Tom Cruise Will Premiere The Final Mission: Impossible Film
Robert Pattinson suited up as Batman
Fans Think The Batman Part II Is Dead After Recent Casting News, But Not So Fast