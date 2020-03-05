Why Onward’s Director Wishes The First LGBT Character’s Part Was Larger

Onward was directed by Dan Scanlon, who previously directed Monsters University and also did concept art for other classics. The movie follows Tom Holland and Chris Pratt's brothers Ian and Barley as they adventure into their mystical world in an attempt to bring their father back from the dead (well, the rest of him.) They eventually meet a trio of police officers, one of which is Lena Waithe's Specter. Specter is an LGBT character, and Scanlon explained that Waithe's performance made him wish the character had a bigger presence in the movie. As he put it,