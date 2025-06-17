Nick Frost Gets Real About Rumors Surrounding How To Train Your Dragon's Gobber Being Gay: 'I Think He'd Have A Lovely Gay Dragon As Well'

For years, there have been theories and speculation about Gobber, the beloved How to Train Your Dragon blacksmith, being gay. Moments in the second and third animated movies allude to the idea, however it’s never directly confirmed or denied. So, with the live-action film being on the 2025 movie schedule , we asked Nick Frost about this ongoing conversation.

During CinemaBlend’s interviews with How to Train Your Dragon’s cast , Jeff McCobb asked Gobber actor Nick Frost about this ongoing discourse. Noting that the actor, who is “something of an unexpected gay icon a la Golden Girls or The Babadook," he brought up the theories regarding his character's sexuality. In response, the Hot Fuzz star said:

I think it’s true. I don’t think it’s a theory, right? Has it been? I don’t think [Dean DeBlois] has confirmed, but, yeah, I think potentially Gobber is gay. Which is great, because I think he’d have a lovely gay dragon as well.

McCobb noted the theories and evidence surrounding the idea of Gobber being gay. This included a line from How to Train Your Dragon 2 (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ), where he noted the reasons why he wasn’t married. To that point, Frost explained that he really hopes this is an aspect of his character that can be explored more in these live-action movies, saying:

But then, you know, we’ve been greenlit for two. So, again, this is an aspect to Gobber’s personality that we will start to see hopefully bloom.

I certainly hope this story blooms as well. It’d be wonderful to have this LGBTQ+ representation in this franchise, and it’d be lovely to see Gobber in a loving relationship. So, here’s hoping that this long-speculated storyline gets some direct love in the officially upcoming How to Train Your Dragon 2 .

I mean, they already have a gay icon in the role, as Frost told us:

I’ve enjoyed my gay iconage for a while now. And I was even offered the cover of [American Bear]…I was, yes, but I had to turn it down sadly. My outfit was going to be like a tiny, Navy thing or pearl-handled pistols and chaps.

He’s right; he has been considered a gay icon for a very long time. In fact, back in 2013, when he was on Conan , he explained that he wanted to be on the cover of American Bear. He noted that “big guys” who like “big hairy guys” find him attractive. Then he pitched Conan O’Brien the outfit he would wear on the cover, explaining that it’d have “white chaps, a kind of white cowboy vest and a tiny little cowboy hat” and “two little revolvers."

Clearly, his vision for this cover image hasn’t really changed. And I doubt his thoughts on Gobber will either.