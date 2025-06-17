Nick Frost Gets Real About Rumors Surrounding How To Train Your Dragon's Gobber Being Gay: 'I Think He'd Have A Lovely Gay Dragon As Well'
Nick Frost spoke to us about this beloved theory.
For years, there have been theories and speculation about Gobber, the beloved How to Train Your Dragon blacksmith, being gay. Moments in the second and third animated movies allude to the idea, however it’s never directly confirmed or denied. So, with the live-action film being on the 2025 movie schedule, we asked Nick Frost about this ongoing conversation.
During CinemaBlend’s interviews with How to Train Your Dragon’s cast, Jeff McCobb asked Gobber actor Nick Frost about this ongoing discourse. Noting that the actor, who is “something of an unexpected gay icon a la Golden Girls or The Babadook," he brought up the theories regarding his character's sexuality. In response, the Hot Fuzz star said:
McCobb noted the theories and evidence surrounding the idea of Gobber being gay. This included a line from How to Train Your Dragon 2 (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription), where he noted the reasons why he wasn’t married. To that point, Frost explained that he really hopes this is an aspect of his character that can be explored more in these live-action movies, saying:
I certainly hope this story blooms as well. It’d be wonderful to have this LGBTQ+ representation in this franchise, and it’d be lovely to see Gobber in a loving relationship. So, here’s hoping that this long-speculated storyline gets some direct love in the officially upcoming How to Train Your Dragon 2.
I mean, they already have a gay icon in the role, as Frost told us:
He’s right; he has been considered a gay icon for a very long time. In fact, back in 2013, when he was on Conan, he explained that he wanted to be on the cover of American Bear. He noted that “big guys” who like “big hairy guys” find him attractive. Then he pitched Conan O’Brien the outfit he would wear on the cover, explaining that it’d have “white chaps, a kind of white cowboy vest and a tiny little cowboy hat” and “two little revolvers."
Clearly, his vision for this cover image hasn’t really changed. And I doubt his thoughts on Gobber will either.
Now, I’m hoping that Gobber and his sexuality can be explored more in How to Train Your Dragon 2. While LGBTQ+ representation in animated movies from Disney, DreamWorks and more has gotten better over the years, there’s still a lot of room for growth. Seeing Gobber speak openly about being gay and maybe even getting a love story would open a lovely door to fully open so we can welcome a new story to this beloved franchise.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.