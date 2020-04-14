One Of The Last Things John Prine Did Before His Untimely Death Was Watch Joker

Musical legend and award winning artist John Prine passed away recently at the age of 73, due to complications from an untimely illness. Another victim of the sweeping health crisis that’s taken the lives of many other artists, Prine’s is one of the casualties that’s made headlines, much like fellow singer/songwriter Adam Schlesinger, in recent months, as his influence was felt by fellow musical artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, and Elvis Costello. But before his sudden passing, John Prine got to live it up a little, and in the process he got to see director Todd Philips’ film Joker for himself.