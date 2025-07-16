Ryan Gosling And Will Ferrell Are Teaming Up For A Comedy, And I’m Already Chuckling Over The Premise

Between Ryan Gosling joining the Star Wars universe and the very highly anticipated Project Hail Mary , the actor undoubtedly has some great projects on the way, but apparently, it doesn’t stop there. A report just came out that Gosling is also getting together with Will Ferrell for a comedy that sounds like an absolute blast.

A Ryan Gosling And Will Ferrell Buddy Comedy Is In The Works, And I'm Sold

Per an exclusive from Deadline , Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are planning on being in the same movie again after both being in the Barbie cast. The action comedy is called Tough Guys, and this film being produced by Amazon MGM Studios will have the two comedic actors playing fellow henchmen who are fatigued over being disposable henchmen and collaborate to get themselves out of the criminal business. The report suggests Gosling and Ferrell will also produce the movie along with Jessica Elbaum (who worked with Ferrell on Will & Harper and Quiz Lady), among other names being attached.

A director has not yet been chosen for Tough Guys, but considering how in demand and beloved these two actors are (even more so together), I don’t imagine Amazon MGM Studios will have a hard time rounding out production for Tough Guys.

Gosling is reportedly starting production on Star Wars: Starfighter this fall, and Ferrell has various movies on the way, such as a comedy with Zac Efron . So, we’re currently unsure whether to expect this among upcoming 2026 movies or later on.

I'm Absolutely Sold On These Two Being Henchmen Together

You know it’s a good pitch when just upon hearing the premise, I’m already imagining all the funny potential for it, and Tough Guys definitely has that energy right away for me. I couldn’t help but think about this hilarious sketch the pair did 12 years ago on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they called themselves “Knife Guys”. Check it out:

"Knife Guys" Will Ferrell and Ryan Gosling - YouTube Watch On

I watch this and imagine how these two could play with this dynamic as henchmen instead. I can totally see Ferrell being the more active, intense one of the pair, and Gosling playing into his Ken-ergy and following his orders. I also hope they are longtime best friends who don’t know how to show it. I can see the Elf actor being super mean to the La La Land star's character because he’s ridiculously gorgeous, and Gosling being very sensitive, despite his otherwise violent tendencies.

Those are of course just my thoughts about how it could play out, for the time being we know very little about the movie itself, and whether it will be an Amazon MGM Studios movie one can watch with their Amazon Prime subscription or whether it will be going to theaters (like the studio’s other movie with Gosling, Project Hail Mary is). Either way, I know I’m already anticipating this one.