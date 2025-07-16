Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt's Baby Announcement Post Is Going Viral, And It's Not All 'Cause Of The Caption
The comedian and model are going to be parents!
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are going to be parents, and they announced it in a cute and funny way that’s already (unsurprisingly) going viral. Of course, news about the Saturday Night Live vet’s dating life almost always makes headlines, so it tracks that a pregnancy announcement from him and his partner would be all over the internet immediately. However, we also need to take a minute to appreciate the sweet photos and truly hilarious caption they used to break their personal news.
Alongside a sweet image of Hewitt and Davidson sitting together, the model announced her pregnancy on Instagram with the following funny and factual caption:
I mean, it’s hard to have a baby without it…And honestly, the fact that she called it out makes it really funny, especially when you consider how hyper-fixated the internet has been on Pete Davidson’s love life for years. Plus, I love how cheeky this is, and considering her boyfriend is a comedian, I bet he got a kick out of it too.
However, that’s not the only reason it’s a worthy viral moment. Along with that cheeky caption, Hewitt also uploaded the following photos and video related to her announcement, take a look:
A post shared by elsie (@elsie)
A photo posted by on
This summer, Hewitt has been posting cute photos with Davidson, which have been lovely to see. However, this is easily the biggest, cutest and most important post from the couple. Plus, the images and video are perfectly curated. Their couple images are so sweet, I'm personally a big fan of the one of them hugging in a yard, the video of them at an ultrasound is heartwarming, and the memes placed amid all that actually make me laugh.
After Davidson and Hewitt were first connected back in March of this year, and as they were spotted over the months, we’ve gotten glimpses into their lives and heard cute stories about them (like the one where the actor bought his girlfriend a $13K watch). And, in May, the model got honest about their relationship, and said that Davidson is the “best person” she’d ever met. So, this happy and hilarious post feels right on par with what we know about their relationship.
To make matters even better, a source made claims about how The King of Staten Island star's mom feels about the news. She’s allegedly “thrilled,” as the insider claimed to E! News:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The comedian is famously close with his mother, so the fact that she’s allegedly thrilled about being a grandma is so heartwarming.
So, all around, it seems like the couple is thriving, and their family is thrilled. Now, I can’t wait to hear about how others in their lives feel about this announcement alongside pregnancy updates from Hewitt and Davidson.
We here at CinemaBlend send our congratulations to the soon-to-be parents, and as we learn more about them and their baby, we’ll keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.