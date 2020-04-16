The Internet Has Thoughts About Chadwick Boseman's Quarantine Look

Leave a Comment
How are the Avengers holding up in quarantine? Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt is growing a Wolverine type of look and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is inviting Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to Instagram fitness challenges. And Chadwick Boseman offered a heartfelt message about a sizable COVID-19 relief donation on his Instagram. But his post was overshadowed by fans' concern over the Black Panther actor’s look in quarantine, specifically related to his weight. They look like this:
Chadwick Boseman took to Instagram to give a shoutout to one executive producer on 42 for his donation of $4.2 million in personal protective equipment to assist in COVID-19 relief in honor of Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday. The actor portrayed the legendary Major League baseball player back in 2013 before nabbing his spot on the Avengers.
It's a nice gesture, yet the Black Panther star was flooded with comments all over his social media commenting on his change in weight. Fans were asking the actor if he was OK, imploring him to eat a meal and showing curiosity about whether his change in appearance had to do with an upcoming role. The criticism led to reactions such as this one:
Chadwick Boseman recorded the video on Instagram to show his support for Thomas Tull for his sizable donation on Jackie Robinson Day. He brought awareness to the fact that African American and Latino communities are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic due to being on the front lines the most. Still, these are the kind of responses that Boseman got attention for:
The 42-year-old actor also discussed the persistent problem of there not being enough masks, gloves and isolation gowns for people that the 42 executive producer, businessman and billionaire just donated $4.2 million to. While that was supposed to have been the focus, some fans did at least come out in Chadwick Boseman’s defense to make points such as this one.
The actor is famous for being bulky for Black Panther and his other MCU appearances, but that doesn’t mean he needs to keep it up 24/7. As this fan pointed out, he seems to naturally have a skinny build, so his current look isn’t necessarily unhealthy. He does have a number of projects in the works (though it might be a while before they begin or resume production due to the coronavirus), so it could be possible his change in appearance is for a role as well. Check out his Instagram post and it's thoughtful message below:
Chadwick Boseman is set to reprise his role as T’Challa for Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022 and will likely be bulky again by then. The production is still in its early stages of development as five other Marvel film projects have spots in the lineup first. Luckily, you can revisit Black Panther Disney+ right now (still offering a 7-day free trial). Per usual, stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on the MCU.