‘They Had A Whole Damn Album’: Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Recalls Kendrick Lamar Surprising Him With The Beloved Soundtrack

There are many reasons why Black Panther was an important movie . Audiences finally got to see Marvel’s first Black superhero headlining his own movie on the big screen, which was one of Chadwick Boseman’s best performances . However, we can’t ignore that the Marvel flick had one of the most iconic Black movie soundtracks of all time , which Ryan Coogler says the album came to him as a surprise gesture from Kendrick Lamar.

In Ryan Coogler’s interview with Complex Music , he spoke with basketball player LeBron James about how he was a young director taking on a challenging movie like Black Panther (which is streaming on your Disney+ subscription ). One nice surprise that came from making the movie was when rapper Kendrick Lamar went above and beyond for his musical contribution. He and his manager, Dave Free, delivered the filmmaker not just one song for the movie but an entire soundtrack:

Kendrick [Lamar] was supposed to do a song, so he and Dave Free came by and watched a bit of footage, and then bounced. Then a few weeks later they hit me back like, ‘Hey, man, come listen to the music,’ and they had a whole damn album.

What an unexpected gesture! It’s clear that the Pulitzer Prize winner was taken with Black Panther’s themes of heritage, identity, and the complexities of power, that he was inspired to create one of the greatest hip-hop soundtracks out there.

You can’t necessarily blame him for initially being terrified to take on the iconic superhero movie, considering the stakes were high to hit the mark of the movie's deep themes of nationalism, identity, and culture. Plus, I can imagine the pressures that came with being the director to take on Marvel's first superhero movie that had a predominantly Black cast. But with what a talented filmmaker Coogler is, I knew he'd be able to make a standout movie that audiences and critics would love.

When you listen to the Black Panther soundtrack, it’s like listeners are invited into the world of Wakanda and T’Challa’s struggles, carrying the weight of a legacy his father carried out. Compared to triumphant tunes that you’d hear in Superman or Batman films, the Black Panther soundtrack made sure to present songs that represented the powerful themes of the movie.

Tracks like “All the Stars” and “Pray For Me” do an excellent job of acknowledging the pressures of expectations and the sacrifices of leadership. The soundtrack even incorporated African sounds to blend in with the setting of Wakanda, like the track “Seasons” that had verses sung in the Zulu language. T’Challah’s inner battles come to life not just with what we see, but what we hear in each carefully crafted song.

Clearly, Kendrick Lamar was very impressed with Ryan Coogler’s final product of Black Panther, and he even wanted to be the next Killmonger for the sequel, despite the antagonist character being killed off. Well, the “Not Like Us” rapper may not have made a physical appearance in the Oscar-nominated movie, but his songs sure played a huge role.

Black Panther’s soundtrack was very well-received with favorable reviews from critics and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Kendrick Lamar’s soundtrack also won a Grammy for Best Score and another for Best Rap Performance with the song “King’s Dead.” It’s truly amazing what inspiration can do when, after watching footage of a superhero movie, you create an album that serves as an artistic statement that resonates far beyond the cinematic world.

Just when Ryan Coogler thought he was getting one song out of Kendrick Lamar for Black Panther, he was surprised with an entire album. The award-winning rapper and Dave Free perfectly curated a soundtrack that captured the spirit, conflict, and soul of the MCU flick that redefined what a superhero movie can sound like.