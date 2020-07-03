Con Air: 5 Things That Don't Make Sense About The 90s Action Flick

I am fully aware the Poe family reunion was supposed to go down in Carson City, Nevada, which is a short plane ride away from Las Vegas, but they're right in the center of everything in a matter of minutes so we can hear "How Do I Live" for like the third time in two hours. And if you have ever been anywhere when anything happens (not to mention a plane crash, a police chase, destruction, chaos, etc.) you know that there's no way Tricia and Casey are getting anywhere near Cameron, especially when you consider the fact that everyone from the Las Vegas Police Department to the FBI will want to talk to him. But, it gives us a nice moment to end the movie on.