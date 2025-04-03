I'm Excited About The Buffy Reboot Pilot, But There's One Part Of The OG Series It Needs To Include

News
By published

Hear me out.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast stand together outside in the daylight in the series finale.
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

Some of the best teen shows have remained popular after their run on TV, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer is definitely in that category. The cult classic (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) might be getting new life, thanks to the Buffy reboot pilot that's currently in the works with Sarah Michelle Gellar. As a hardcore fan I'm hyped about the potential of new episodes, there's one element of the original that needs to come back: it's unique, quippy dialogue.

For seven seasons, the cast of Buffy wrapped their mouths around Joss Whedon's signature dialogue, which was basically a new language in itself. This included pop culture references, as well as uniquely combining words into a speech pattern that is exclusive to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. So while it doesn't seem like Whedon is involved in the reboot pilot, the only way the fans are going to be able to settle into a new series is if it feels and (perhaps more importantly) sounds like the original.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Buffy The Vampire Slayer is streaming on Hulu, which will also be the home of its potential reboot. Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

View Deal

Very little is currently known about the pilot that's being cooked up, but the return of of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy definitely has fans hyped. Add in the inclusions of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, and this pilot has a lot going for it. But a real test will be how the dialogue sounds.

Buffy talking to the Watcher's Council in "Helpless"

(Image credit: Mutant Enemy)

Fans have been wondering about which OG Buffy actors might be joining Sarah Michelle Gellar if the reboot is actually ordered for a full season. Charisma Carpenter has expressed interest in returning as Cordelia, although the character's ultimate fate from Angel might complicate things. Hardcore fans like myself are definitely hoping for an appearance from Alyson Hannigan's Willow, as well as Anthony Head's Giles. Both of these actors have stayed busy, and their characters are essential to the show's DNA.

On the flip side, the death of Michelle Trachtenberg will likely prevent any appearance from the character Dawn. And Xander actor Nicholas Brendan has had a number of legal issues. Finally allegations about Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of Buffy have been swirling, with even the cast speaking out against him.

Between character deaths and real-life issues, there are only a few original actors who could appear in a possible reboot. Buffy's new characters recently leaked online, some of which seem to be channeling the OG Scooby Gang. This possible passing of the torch will be made much easier if the reboot finds a way to bring the same signature dialogue to the table. I simply must see Little Ms. Likes To Fight struggle with her words, quip at demons, and even get bad-moody.

As previously mentioned, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming now on Hulu. We'll just have to wait and see if a reboot actually gets ordered.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about features
Alan Cumming in the Season 3 finale of The Traitors

Of All Of The Big Brother Players Who Haven't Played The Traitors, There Are 4 I Especially Want To See
Daniel Craig offers a rushed toast to Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.

Amazon-MGM's James Bond Plans Are Allegedly Ramping Up, And I Think People Are About To Be Shaken And Stirred With Rumors About The Release Date And More
Ryan Gosling looking forward in Blade Runner 2049.

Project Hail Mary Is An Amazing Book, And I Am Wowed By How Great The Movie With Ryan Gosling Looks
See more latest
Most Popular
Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher and Steven Weber. as Dean Archer in Chicago Med Season 10
Chicago Med's Latest Episode Has Me Conflicted About Archer And Hannah's Relationship, But Steven Weber And Jessy Schram Nailed It
Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2
Masters Of The Universe, The Accountant 2 And More At CinemaCon 2025's Amazon MGM Panel - Live Blog
Scarlett Johansson in sunglasses and a white tank in Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Scarlett Johansson Is Already Method Dressing In Khakis (And Heels!) For Jurassic World Rebirth, But I’m Loving Director Gareth Edwards Roasting Her Even More
Courteney Cox and David Arquette in Scream standing on the road looking at unsure of a car driving toward them.
David Arquette And Courteney Cox’s Daughter 'Tried' To Watch Scream, And I’m Chuckling Over Her Short And Blunt Response To The Movie
From left to right: Janine looking to her right with her hands clasped and on the table, Ava smiling, and Gregory looking to his right on Abbott Elementary.
Abbott Elementary: After Janine's Pivotal Conversation With Ava About Her Job, I Have One Major Question About The Teacher's Relationship With Gregory
Molly (Michelle Williams) and best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), wrapped up in comfortable winter clothes, share an amused look as they sit smiling in a hospital waiting room in comedy drama series Dying for Sex.
How To Watch Dying For Sex Online: Stream Every Episode Of The Comedy Drama Series Free From Anywhere Now
Kathy Bates stands in the print center looking determined in Matlock S1 E8 - &quot;No, Monsters, No.&quot;
'The Bane Of My Existence:' Kathy Bates Opened Up About The Hardest Part Of Filming Matlock
Freddy Fazbear walking through crowd in Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s 2
Jason Blum Addressed The Five Nights At Freddy’s Streaming Snafu As First Look At The Sequel Drops: 'I Know'
Hiccup&#039;s hand on Toothless in live-action How To Train Your Dragon movie
How To Train Your Dragon 2 Has Already Been Announced Ahead Of The First Movie, And I Need Cate Blanchett To Return Stat
Emma D&#039;Arcy holding her hands together and looking into the distance in House of the Dragon.
House Of The Dragon Has Been Planning A Huge Naval Battle For 3 Years, And I Totally Get Why They Hired Titanic's Production Manager For It