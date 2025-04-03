I'm Excited About The Buffy Reboot Pilot, But There's One Part Of The OG Series It Needs To Include

Some of the best teen shows have remained popular after their run on TV, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer is definitely in that category. The cult classic (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) might be getting new life, thanks to the Buffy reboot pilot that's currently in the works with Sarah Michelle Gellar. As a hardcore fan I'm hyped about the potential of new episodes, there's one element of the original that needs to come back: it's unique, quippy dialogue.

For seven seasons, the cast of Buffy wrapped their mouths around Joss Whedon's signature dialogue, which was basically a new language in itself. This included pop culture references, as well as uniquely combining words into a speech pattern that is exclusive to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. So while it doesn't seem like Whedon is involved in the reboot pilot, the only way the fans are going to be able to settle into a new series is if it feels and (perhaps more importantly) sounds like the original.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is streaming on Hulu, which will also be the home of its potential reboot. Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Very little is currently known about the pilot that's being cooked up, but the return of of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy definitely has fans hyped. Add in the inclusions of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, and this pilot has a lot going for it. But a real test will be how the dialogue sounds.

(Image credit: Mutant Enemy)

Fans have been wondering about which OG Buffy actors might be joining Sarah Michelle Gellar if the reboot is actually ordered for a full season. Charisma Carpenter has expressed interest in returning as Cordelia, although the character's ultimate fate from Angel might complicate things. Hardcore fans like myself are definitely hoping for an appearance from Alyson Hannigan's Willow, as well as Anthony Head's Giles. Both of these actors have stayed busy, and their characters are essential to the show's DNA.

On the flip side, the death of Michelle Trachtenberg will likely prevent any appearance from the character Dawn. And Xander actor Nicholas Brendan has had a number of legal issues. Finally allegations about Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of Buffy have been swirling, with even the cast speaking out against him.

Between character deaths and real-life issues, there are only a few original actors who could appear in a possible reboot. Buffy's new characters recently leaked online, some of which seem to be channeling the OG Scooby Gang. This possible passing of the torch will be made much easier if the reboot finds a way to bring the same signature dialogue to the table. I simply must see Little Ms. Likes To Fight struggle with her words, quip at demons, and even get bad-moody.

As previously mentioned, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming now on Hulu. We'll just have to wait and see if a reboot actually gets ordered.