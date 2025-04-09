Mid-Century Modern Feels Like The Golden Girls Mixed With Will And Grace, And It's Sparking So Much Queer Joy

The streaming wars are showing no signs of slowing down, with each service offering a constant supply of exciting new content. Those with a Hulu subscription were recently treated to the new sitcom Mid-Century Modern, which stars the likes of Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and the great Linda Lavin. The show feels like a mixture of The Golden Girls and Will & Grace, and it's really sparking some queer joy in me.

The Golden Girls and Will & Grace are considered some of the best sitcoms of all time, and are endlessly re-watchable for fans like me. So when it was revealed that the latter's creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan were re-teaming for a Hulu original TV show, I checked it out. And it didn't disappoint, as it feels like a LGBTQ+ take on The Golden Girls. And that combination is absolutely delightful and thoroughly binge-watchable.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial Mid-Century Modern is available to stream exclusively on Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Mid-Century Modern follows three adult gay men who decide to live together in Palm Springs after their friend dies. The owner of the house is Nathan Lane's Bunny Schneiderman, who is wealthy and lives with his mother Sybil (Linda Lavin). Adding in Matt Bomer's ditzy Jerry and Nathan Lee Graham's fabulous and biting Arthur, and the four personalities clash in plenty of charming, touching, and funny ways throughout Season 1.

The Golden Girls had great insults throughout its tenure on the air, and Mid-Century Modern definitely continues this trend. The cast is constantly ribbing each other, as well as anyone else they come across throughout the first 10 episodes of the streaming comedy.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The set and concept of Mid-Century Modern is an obvious homage to The Golden Girls, which has the potential to elicit a mixture of reactions from people. While I've seen some complaints about this online, I've loved the way that the old and new have been combined for this new sitcom. It feels classic, as well as very much of the times.

Will & Grace was a groundbreaking show in regards to LGBTQ+ representation, including the very first instance of two men kissing on television. And while that show has aged rather well (seriously, give it another go on Hulu), being able to have the same comedic sensibilities back on TV and set in 2025 is really refreshing and affirming. There's a lot going on in the world nowadays for queer folks, so being able to sit down and laugh in so necessary.

I'm someone who regularly re-watches back episodes of Will & Grace and The Golden Girls, so having these shows basically combine to create the delightful Mid-Century Modern is a major win for the 2025 TV premiere list. Hopefully it gets renewed for a second season on Hulu. Fingers crossed!