Port Disney: The Disneyland Companion Park That Could Have Been

Port Disney Problems

Of course, Port Disney did not happen, so let's dive into why. As potentially impressive as Port Disney was, there were a lot of roadblocks to its creation. Its very size and scope would have radically changed the Long Beach port area, and a lot of people who lived and worked there weren't in love with that idea. There was almost immediately a community revolt that didn't want Port Disney to come to Long Beach. Beyond that, the California Coastal Act actually prohibited much of Port Disney from existing as designed. The amount of filling of the port that Disney wanted to do exceeded the limits the act had in place. California Senate Bill 1062 was written to amend the coastal act to allow for the things Disney wanted to accomplish, but opposition to the bill was strong and it was never voted on.