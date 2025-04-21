A Bunch Of Disneyland Moms Went To Disney World, And Their Reactions Are So Relatable For Anyone Who's Done Both

With two major resort destinations on each coast of the United States, Disneyland and Walt Disney World draw in millions of people every year. Many people love Disney Parks and return year after year. However, it’s a safe bet that depending on where you live, you tend to visit one place over the other.

For many who have been to Disneyland countless times, a big trip to Walt Disney World can be a bucket list experience. When you get there, however, you discover that the place that you think you already know, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, isn’t quite the place you expect. A hilarious video shows some “Disneyland moms” visiting Disney World and having an experience I’m guessing a lot of people will relate to.

As a theme park fan from California, I have been inside Disneyland so many times that I can probably walk it blindfolded. As somebody who covers theme parks professionally, I have now been to Disney World quite a lot as well, but I have to admit I still have this feeling when I enter Magic Kingdom. Disneyland and Magic Kingdom have a lot in common, but are also so different, like they’re multiverse variants of each other. It always feels familiar, and yet is different enough that it also feels strange.

While the Epcot and Disney’s Animal Kingdom jokes don’t really hit, the Magic Kingdom references are spot on. Especially the joke about It’s A Small World, which is one of the best attractions at Disneyland for its facade alone, but is just a lot less impressive at Magic Kingdom. The lack of Matterhorn really does make the skyline look weird.

While the two parks have a lot of attractions in common, many of them are different enough that they can be honestly compared. There are just as many attractions better at Disneyland as there are better at Disney World.

Even the things that are the same between the two parks are still quite different. While Magic Kingdom has Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion, the two major attractions of Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, the rides are in very different places in Florida. Pirates can be found in Adventureland, which is much bigger in Florida, while Haunted Mansion can be found in Liberty Square, the land Magic Kingdom got instead of New Orleans Square.

It should be pointed out that “Disney World moms” could make a lot of the same sorts of jokes at the expense of Disneyland. “Wait, why is the castle so small?” comes to mind as an obvious jibe. At the end of the day, it’s all fun, and the fact that the two resorts are so different is part of the reason that any fan needs to make sure to visit both.