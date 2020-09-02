Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Posts Beautiful Video Eulogy For Chadwick Boseman

Leave a Comment
The death of Chadwick Boseman shocked millions of fans around the world, but beyond that, it shocked a lot of people close to the actor, who reportedly had no idea that he had spent four years fighting cancer. Many of them have used social media to get their feelings on this tragic event out into the world, but Letitia Wright, who played sister Shuri to Boseman's T'Challa in Black Panther, has released her own eulogy for the actor, which may be the most beautiful thing to come out of this terrible event.
Letitia Wright posted a video to Instagram where she talks about her love for Chadwick Boseman and the loss she is feeling now that he is gone. It's almost meditative, which may be the best way to deal with the emotions that Chadwick Boseman's friends and family are certainly dealing with right now. Check out the full video below.
The Instagram video is mostly Letitia Wright's voice speaking over peaceful images of the natural world. The first 30 seconds is just images and music before Wright even begins speaking. When she does, however, it becomes quite clear that she's speaking from the heart. She talks about the broader pain of losing Boseman, but also gets personal, mentioning that her recent attempts to connect with the actor had gone unanswered and that she now realizes why...
An angel on earth departed. A soul so beautiful. When you walked into a room it was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you the world would be a better place. Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you is forced upon us. To accept this is as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye. I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.
Most fans were shocked to learn of Chadwick Boseman's death. The fact that the actor had been dealing with cancer was not widely known, and we're beginning to see that part of the reason that the secret did not leak is that Boseman never told people that we might have expected would know. Those at Marvel Studios and his co-stars that he was close with, like Letitia Wright, had no idea.
Chadwick Boseman is not mentioned by name, and only at the end of the video, after Letitia Wright has stopped speaking, do we see pictures of the man himself. The video is dedicated "for my brother" and it seems that familial relationship really did extend beyond the Marvel movie screen for these two...
I'll never forget the day that I met you. Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother, that I am to love you as such. And I always did, and I always will.
It's heartbreaking for fans that Chadwick Boseman is gone but it's equally painful to see the people who actually knew him and loved him hurting. Boseman certainly left a mark on the world that will likely never be forgotten.