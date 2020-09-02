Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Posts Beautiful Video Eulogy For Chadwick Boseman

An angel on earth departed. A soul so beautiful. When you walked into a room it was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you the world would be a better place. Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you is forced upon us. To accept this is as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye. I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.