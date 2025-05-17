That Time Scarlett Johansson Gave Florence Pugh Her Flowers (And Claimed She Was Always 'Tricking' Her On Set)

The release of Thunderbolts* has caused a lot of people to take a look back at Black Widow, being the movie that introduced two of the major members of Marvel’s newest hero team, it’s an important piece of the larger story. The death of Black Widow weighs heavily on Yelena in the newest Marvel movie, but it’s a safe bet that Florence Pugh was also missing Scarlett Johansson during production.

An interview clip taken from the set of Black Widow was recently posted by ET, and it shows just how much the two actresses adored each other. ScarJo had nothing but great things to say about her co-star, and it looks like the pair got really quite close, literally, on set.

Scarlett Johansson Was All Praise For Florence Pugh On The Set Of Black Widow

Florence Pugh was one of the hottest up-and-coming actresses in Hollywood when she was cast in Black Widow. Roles in films like Little Women, which earned her an Oscar nomination, and Midsommar had shown just how capable a performer she was. Still, when ET asked Scarlett Johansson why people should “look out” for Pugh, the two-time Oscar nominee praised her co-star’s skills, saying:

Florence is such a talented actor, and she’s the real deal. She’s an amazing scene partner. And she just has a fresh take on everything and is just there, meets you right there. It’s awesome. I love working with her.

Pugh is standing next to Scarlett Johansson as she says all this, and it’s clear the kind words touch her. The two then get all huggy, which, as it turns out, was apparently not an uncommon occurrence on the set of Black Widow.

The Adorable Way Florence Pugh Used To “Trick” Scarlett Johansson

We often hear about different celebrities who like to have a little fun with their co-stars. George Clooney is famous for pranking his friends. However, the sorts of “tricks” that Florence Pugh apparently got up to on the set of Black Widow were a tad different.

When Johansson is initially asked why people should “watch out” for Florence Pugh, she says that she needs to watch her co-star because Pugh is always trying to trick her. Pugh takes offense (comedically) and said she only ever tried to trick her:

Into giving me hugs!

To answer your next question: no, these two could not be more adorable.

Scarlet Johansson has continued to insist that, even though comic book characters rarely stay dead, her character is gone for good. While that may be the best choice from a storytelling perspective, seeing this makes me wish these two could work together in the MCU again. It was clearly a special experience for both of them the first time.