That Time Scarlett Johansson Gave Florence Pugh Her Flowers (And Claimed She Was Always 'Tricking' Her On Set)
Friends for life, it seems.
The release of Thunderbolts* has caused a lot of people to take a look back at Black Widow, being the movie that introduced two of the major members of Marvel’s newest hero team, it’s an important piece of the larger story. The death of Black Widow weighs heavily on Yelena in the newest Marvel movie, but it’s a safe bet that Florence Pugh was also missing Scarlett Johansson during production.
An interview clip taken from the set of Black Widow was recently posted by ET, and it shows just how much the two actresses adored each other. ScarJo had nothing but great things to say about her co-star, and it looks like the pair got really quite close, literally, on set.
Scarlett Johansson Was All Praise For Florence Pugh On The Set Of Black Widow
Florence Pugh was one of the hottest up-and-coming actresses in Hollywood when she was cast in Black Widow. Roles in films like Little Women, which earned her an Oscar nomination, and Midsommar had shown just how capable a performer she was. Still, when ET asked Scarlett Johansson why people should “look out” for Pugh, the two-time Oscar nominee praised her co-star’s skills, saying:
Pugh is standing next to Scarlett Johansson as she says all this, and it’s clear the kind words touch her. The two then get all huggy, which, as it turns out, was apparently not an uncommon occurrence on the set of Black Widow.
The Adorable Way Florence Pugh Used To “Trick” Scarlett Johansson
We often hear about different celebrities who like to have a little fun with their co-stars. George Clooney is famous for pranking his friends. However, the sorts of “tricks” that Florence Pugh apparently got up to on the set of Black Widow were a tad different.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Jump into Marvel Cinematic Universe content using a Disney+ subscription. The ad-supported plan starts at $9.99 per month. If that doesn't suit you fancy, try the ad-free route, for which you'll pay $15.99 a month. Or why not save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for an entire year?
When Johansson is initially asked why people should “watch out” for Florence Pugh, she says that she needs to watch her co-star because Pugh is always trying to trick her. Pugh takes offense (comedically) and said she only ever tried to trick her:
To answer your next question: no, these two could not be more adorable.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Scarlet Johansson has continued to insist that, even though comic book characters rarely stay dead, her character is gone for good. While that may be the best choice from a storytelling perspective, seeing this makes me wish these two could work together in the MCU again. It was clearly a special experience for both of them the first time.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.