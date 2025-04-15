Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Cleared Up Confusion About The Name Of T’Challa’s Son, And I Love How Thoughtful His Comments Are
That name has a rich history.
There are so many upcoming Marvel movies on the 2025 movie slate and beyond, sometimes I forget that a third Black Panther flick is coming down the pike. When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced the world to Toussaint, the young son of T’Challa and Nakia, in the film’s end credits scene, fans immediately began speculating about the meaning behind his name. Is it a cool reference, a hidden Marvel Easter egg, or just a poetic choice? Director Ryan Coogler is setting the record straight, and his explanation might be one of the most thoughtful things to come out of the MCU in a while.
While promoting his new horror movie Sinners, the director took a moment to chat about why he chose that name. In a video posted on Sway’s Universe's official YouTube channel, he dives into how it connects to Haitian history, culture, and the larger story of the African diaspora. He mentioned that the message was never meant to be a mystery. As he explained:
The name "Toussaint" refers to Toussaint Louverture, the leader of the Haitian Revolution who helped free Haiti from French rule. By choosing this name for Wakanda’s king and queen's child, director Ryan Coogler connects all the MCU movies to an important part of Black history. This name symbolizes a relationship between Africa and the Caribbean, royalty and rebellion, and the past and the future.
This choice also shows Nakia’s character growth. She left Wakanda to explore other parts of the African diaspora, making it fitting for her to live in Haiti, a country known for its history of revolution and Black empowerment. Naming her son after a Haitian figure is about more than location; it represents a strong sense of identity.
For fans who saw the name reveal in Wakanda Forever as a subtle tribute or a cool nod, Coogler’s deeper explanation gives it new weight. It’s the kind of storytelling detail that makes rewatching the film with your Disney+ subscription even more meaningful.
In a cinematic universe full of Easter eggs, references, and hints, this moment is something truly special. It doesn't serve to set up the next phase or tease a multiverse twist. Instead, it honors history and recognizes the real-world legacies that continue to shape Black identity today. That is pretty cool.
Ryan Coogler’s latest movie, Sinners, hits theaters on April 18th. Make sure to check out your local listings so you can plan your trip to the cinema.
