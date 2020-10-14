Comments

John Travolta Shared A Sweet Post For Late Wife Kelly Preston On Her Birthday

Kelly Preston and John Travolta in Gotti

Hollywood has lost a lot this year. Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, Game of Thrones’ Diana Rigg and Glee’s Naya Rivera are just a few of the names that recently passed in 2020. Back in July, the iconic ‘80s actress Kelly Preston lost her two-year battle with breast cancer and left behind her husband John Travolta and two of three of their children.

October 13 would have been Kelly Preston’s 58th birthday. John Travolta honored her today with a sweet Instagram post of him and his wife on their wedding day. Check it out:

In tribute to his late wife, the Grease actor shared a picture of his wedding day with Kelly Preston back in 1991 beside his parents' wedding photo. John Travolta’s father Sam, a semi-professional football player and tire salesman, also passed in 1995, and his mother Helen, an actress, singer and high school teacher, died in 1978.

The actor famous for playing Danny Zuko in Grease and Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction has certainly dealt with a lot of loss in his life, also including the death of his son Jett back in 2009, who tragically passed of a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas. It’s nice to see John Travolta share his fond memories of the family he has lost so we too can remember and honor them.

Kelly Preston had an illustrious career on the big screen since the ‘80s, and continued to work until shortly before her death. She and John Travolta got to work together for Preston’s most recent movie, Gotti, where she played John Gotti's wife Victoria. Her final movie will reportedly be Off the Rails, a comedy also starring Judi Dench.

Aside from the loss of their 16-year-old son nearly a decade ago, John Travolta and Kelly Preston have a nine-year-old son named Benjamin and 20-year-old daughter named Ella. Check out this cute video of Travolta and Ella dancing together to remember Kelly Preston just a month after her passing:

The Hollywood community has certainly suffered the loss as well, as celebrities including Arnold Schwartznegger, Rita Wilson and Russell Crowe shared their sympathies when news of her death was shared on July 12. Kevin Hart, who recently worked with John Travolta on the Quibi series Die Hart, also sent his love to the actor shortly after the news.

2020 hasn't been an easy year for many of us, and the loss of a partner or parent is nothing short of a tragedy. At CinemaBlend, we forward our deepest sympathies to the Travolta family and fans of Preston’s work on what was her birthday. Keep your eyes turned to CinemaBlend for more movie and TV-related news.

