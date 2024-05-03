Is Grey’s Anatomy Setting Up A Romance Between Simone And Blue? Why I Think Next Week’s Episode Will Bring Them Even Closer Together

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the May 2 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “The Marathon Continues.” Get caught up on Season 20 by streaming it with your Hulu subscription before you continue reading.

Pretty much from the first day Grey’s Anatomy introduced the five new interns, it looked like Simone Griffith and McDreamy’s nephew Lucas Adams were going to be the hot new couple. However, they haven’t quite been able to overcome the awkwardness that followed Simone calling off her wedding in the Season 19 finale, and now it seems like the show might be setting up a new romance for her. Whether this friendship between her and Benson “Blue” Kwan will stay platonic or not, the two have become very close very quickly, and unfortunately for Lucas, I think what happens next week is only going to bond them further.

What’s Going On With Simone And Blue?

A friendship started to form between Simone (Alexis Floyd) and Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) in the previous episode, when they had to literally talk one of their patients off the ledge of the hospital’s roof. That only grew in “The Marathon Continues,” when Bailey overheard them complaining about their long hours and sent them home. They spent the afternoon studying together and then cooking dinner, and by the end of the episode, Blue had straight-up moved into Lucas’ old room.

So is there romance brewing? It’s hard to say, because there was no indication in this episode at least that their feelings are more-than-friendly. However, Grey’s Anatomy isn’t exactly known for allowing people to just be platonic, and the actors certainly did have chemistry with one another. Perhaps they’ll be the new Meredith Grey and Alex Karev?

Whatever direction they take it, I am loving this friendship, and it was so sweet to see Blue teaching Simone how to cook, which led them to discover that both of their moms had died. And that fact is why I think they’ll continue to grow closer next week.

Why I Think Simone And Blue Are About To Get Even Closer

The preview for the May 9 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “She Used to Be Mine,” seemingly shows Simone’s trauma creeping in as she treats a pregnant woman in danger of losing her life — just like her own mother, who died during childbirth. Check out the preview below:

However that story plays out, I think Simone is going to need to unpack all of that and her feelings about her mom. Because she just learned that Blue also lost his mom, my guess is that she turns to him, rather than Lucas (whose mom is alive, though we don’t know which of Derek Shepherd’s sisters she is ).

