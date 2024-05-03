‘Beyond Entertainment’ The Dark Knight’s Aaron Eckhart Name Drops Heath Ledger And Christopher Nolan While Explaining Why The Batman Flick Is Still So Beloved
This Batman movie remains a classic.
Although Heath Ledger’s Joker is frequently talked about when The Dark Knight, he wasn’t the only member of Bruce Wayne’s rogues gallery to appear in it. The Christopher Nolan-helmed feature, which ranks as both one of the best Batman movies and best movies of the 2000s, also chronicled Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent falling from grace and becoming Two-Face. So The Dark Knight is understandably one of the most well-known entries on Eckhart’s filmography, and the actor name-dropped Ledger and Nolan while recently explaining why this movie is so beloved, as well as described it as “beyond entertainment.”
Eckhart discussed The Dark Knight while talking about his new movie Chief of Station with Comicbook, and he started off by commending the script that Christopher Nolan wrote with his brother Jonathan, as well as threw in a quick compliment about Heath Ledger’s Academy Award-winning performance:
Taking place one year after the events of Batman Begins, The Dark Knight followed Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne dealing with a different kind of criminal in the form of The Joker, who wasn’t motivated by things like money, revenge or power, but simply wanted to cause chaos. As this battle between the unstoppable force and the immovable object unfolded, Harvey Dent, Gotham City’s district attorney, slowly descended into darkness and was pushed over the edge by the death of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Rachel Dawes and half his face being horrifically scarred. It’s like Harvey said, “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”
Aaron Eckhart continued by talking about how the Gotham City Christopher Nolan and his cast and crew brought to life was so visceral, as this is a place so seeded in crime and corruption that only a vigilante dressed as a bat can steer things back in the right direction. In his words:
By the end of The Dark Knight, Harvey Dent/Two-Face was dead, but rather than let the public learn about how the district attorney killed five people and have his reputation be ruined, Batman agreed to take the fall for the murders, which ultimately led to him retiring from vigilantism for nearly a decade, as revealed in The Dark Knight Rises. While Eckhart’s Batman media experience was a one-and-done affair, it’s good to know that he still looks back fondly on the movie and considers it to be more than just a cinematic good time.
If you’re in the mood now to watch The Dark Knight, it can be streamed with a Max subscription alongside Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises. Otherwise, look ahead to the future with our upcoming DC movies guide.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.