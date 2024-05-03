Law And Order's Dixon Had To Make An Impossible Choice In The Latest Episode, And I'd Love A Part 2

Spoilers ahead for Episode 11 of Law & Order Season 23, called "Castle In The Sky."

Law & Order kicked off "Castle In The Sky" in the 2024 TV schedule with the murder of West, the very wealthy son of a man with a lot of connections in New York City. So, it came as a surprise when the case pivoted toward a man who worked in the victim's building. A single father to a young deaf daughter, Ryan Marley seemed like the last person who would kill somebody and then hide it. By the end of the episode, however, Ryan was going to jail for the crime and daughter Alex was headed to foster care after Kate Dixon made an impossible choice.

The plot thickened in the case with the reveal that Ryan had killed West to defend himself and his daughter. While that would have been enough to open and shut the case in other circumstances, the complication in "Castle in the Sky" was that Ryan and Alex were squatting in the apartment that West owned. The father and daughter were just about as sympathetic as any characters have been in Law & Order Season 23, with more than one character wishing they could bend the rules about squatters and let Ryan go home with Alex. The case was more personal than usual for Dixon, as her son was Alex's teacher.

The case got even more personal for Dixon just when it seemed like Ryan would get away with time served, thanks to Alex's testimony in open court. By sheer chance, she spotted Alex telling her son via ASL that she'd lied on the stand, and it turned out that Ryan had actually shot an unarmed man. Once again, Dixon knowing ASL was key to a case, but it certainly seemed like she wished she hadn't spotted Alex confessing about the lie.

Dixon even had a chat with Riley about the new information, and it was a serious enough conversation that Riley actually called her "Kate" instead of Dixon. You know a situation is solemn when the cops of Law & Order are using first names! Ultimately, Dixon did make the choice to take the stand and testify to what she knew, leading to a guilty verdict and Ryan possibly spending the rest of his life behind bars. Alex broke down at learning that she'd be losing her dad, and it weighed on everybody that the young girl would have to go into foster care.

All in all, this was not only a standout episode of Season 23 for me, but also a fantastic showcase of Camryn Manheim as an actress. As Dixon, her job is usually more to be the boss and a guiding force on the team than take things personally. In "Castle In The Sky," we got to see her individual feelings about a case while also meeting her son. She did her duty to the NYPD, but her testimony closing the case and giving a win to Price and Maroun didn't make it a happy ending.

Do I know how Law & Order could manage a sequel to this episode for a Part 2? Honestly, I do not, because the case was pretty open-and-shut once Dixon learned the truth about the murder weapon. But I was seriously invested in Alex's story by the end of the hour, and I'd love to get to see Camryn Manheim turning in another performance like she did in "Castle In The Sky." Even though this is a procedural show that doesn't often carry stories from one week to the next, I would 100% be on board with Law & Order revisiting Ryan and Alex's story.

Given that Law & Order has been renewed for Season 24, the show has time for plenty more stories. The show will hit its 500-episode milestone in the next episode, after Law & Order: SVU reached that same milestone in Season 23. There's not quite as much fanfare for L&O as there was for SVU back in 2021, but the promo makes it clear that this is in fact a milestone:

Keep tuning in to NBC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Law & Order in what remains of the spring TV season, followed by SVU at 9 p.m. and Organized Crime at 10 p.m. At the time of writing, Law & Order: Organized Crime is the only scripted drama in Dick Wolf's nine-show TV universe not to be renewed for the 2024-2025 season. The Christopher Meloni-led spinoff reportedly could move to Peacock for Season 5. For now, you can find all three current Law * Oder shows streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.