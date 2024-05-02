Critics Have Seen Tarot, And They Don’t See Good Things For The Horror Flick’s Future
See what the reviews are saying.
There’s no need to wait for Halloween to enjoy some spooky times at the theater. In addition to recent titles like Abigail and The First Omen, there are plenty of upcoming horror movies, including Tarot, which is set for release on May 3. The film — previously titled the much-more interesting Horrorscope — is based on a 1992 novel by Nicholas Adams, and critics don’t seem to think a spot on the list of best horror movies of all time is in its future.
Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Avantika (Mean Girls), Harriet Slater, Alana Boden and more star as a group of college friends who give themselves tarot readings despite being warned not to do so. Then the killings start, with each death relating to the fortunes they received from the mysterious deck of cards. Emma Kiely of Collider says that while the characters are too one-dimensional to make audiences care about their fate, Tarot should be commended for being as scary as it is with a PG-13 rating. Kiely gives it a 6 out of 10, writing:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives it 2.5 skulls out of 5, also noting that its plot and characters remain surface-level. However, it’s a fine option for gateway horror and is a perfect option for sleepovers. The critic says:
Jason Pirodsky of The Prague Reporter says that if the plot was going to be as predictable as this, the writers/directors could have at least gotten silly enough to push it to good bad movie territory. Pirodsky rates it 1.5 stars out of 4, giving the effects team some love by saying:
Jasmine Valentine of Dexerto gives Tarot a similarly dismal 1 out of 5 stars, calling it “one of the worst films of the year so far.” The story is poorly conceived and badly written with unsatisfying kill scenes and ineffective jumpscares. Valentine continues:
Glenn Cochrane of STACK magazine, meanwhile, finds plenty to like about the movie, saying writer/directors Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg have enough tricks up their sleeves to give audiences a fresh take on a tried-and-true horror formula. Cochrane says:
If gateway horror is what you need this weekend, Tarot might be just what the fortune teller ordered. A couple of the critics reported some frightening moments, tension and jumpscares. However, it sounds like the plot and characters are underbaked, leading to mostly underwhelming assessments. Feel free to draw your own conclusions, as you can catch this film in theaters starting on Friday, May 3, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming soon!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.