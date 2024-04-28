With Chicago P.D. Finale Approaching, Dick Wolf Television Is Heading Down South For New Crime Series

While it may feel like the 2024 TV season just started due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike, the spring finales of some of network television’s biggest shows are on the horizon. That includes Wolf Entertainment’s One Chicago block on NBC, but Chicago P.D. starting a break doesn’t mean a shortage of crime from Dick Wolf's production company. In this instance, however, the action will take place down South rather than in the Windy City, and viewers will be in for some true crime.

Called Sins of the South, the new show will shine a spotlight on true crime stories from down below the Mason-Dixon line, which involves showcasing the drama and history of the setting. The narration will be Southern-inflected with real-life stories of murder, including first-hand accounts from the people involved in the investigations, including law enforcement and the loved ones of the victims. Similar to FBI True – another Wolf Entertainment true crime series – the new show will use archival footage, as well as recreations. Sins of the South will air on Oxygen True Crime.

And even though NBC has not yet confirmed the finale date for Chicago P.D.’s eleventh season (or the spring finales for Chicago Fire and Chicago Med), Oxygen True Crime has confirmed when Sins of the South will debut for a dose of Wolf Entertainment crime content: Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Following the series premiere, the show will switch to a permanent time slot of 7 p.m. ET on Sundays.

This won’t exactly be Chicago P.D. 2.0 for fans who expect to be missing the Intelligence Unit once the One Chicago hiatus begins, since this is a true crime docuseries rather than scripted show, but it sounds worth checking out. Given that P.D. is expected to run for 13 episodes this season and Episode 10 will air on May 1, it seems like a safe bet that the Season 11 finale will hit the airwaves on NBC on May 22.

All three shows of One Chicago (as well as Wolf Entertainment’s three FBI shows and two of the three Law & Order shows at the time of writing) have been renewed for the 2024-2025 TV season . Hopefully they’ll be back to seasons of 20+ episodes, without any strikes or pandemics to cause delays, but only time will tell come fall. As for Sins of the South in the not-too-distant future, it will run for twelve episodes of one hour each.

The first episode, called “Terror in Tennessee,” will address a person who goes missing from their family on the date of a party, with the real-life plot thickening along the way. Others of the twelve episodes will take full advantage of the Southern setting, including topics like a post-Hurricane Katrina murder of a pastor in New Orleans, a triple murder on a Christmas tree farm in North Carolina, and the killing of the heir of a Miami Beach hotel.

Tune in to Oxygen True Crime on Sundays starting on May 12 for Sins of the South. As for Chicago P.D. set up north in the Windy City, you can keep tuning in to NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET for the final episodes of Season 11. This last run of eleventh season episodes will have to say goodbye to Detective Hailey Upton, with actress Tracy Spiridakos leaving as a series regular. As for whether or not Upton will get a happy ending after all of her heartache… well, we’ll have to wait and see what’s up with her potential replacement !