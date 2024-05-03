Young Sheldon Further Set Up Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Spinoff, And I Really Hope One Character Is Along For The Ride

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode "Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage." Watch the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

There aren't many episodes of Young Sheldon left before it ends, but fortunately, we won't be saying goodbye to all of the characters. It was revealed that the previously announced spinoff has a title which pulls back the curtain ever so slightly on the big mystery of this show. What we don't know is who will be cast in Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage outside of the title characters whose actors are thrilled to start shooting, but I have one character I'd love to see along for the ride.

As the latest episode tackled Georgie and Mandy figuring out how to communicate as a couple, one thing became abundantly clear to me. It would be a shame if the characters jumped into a fresh series without bringing at least some of the cast along. One newer character sticks out in particular, and I think he'd really get a chance to shine even brighter on the spinoff.

Will Sasso's Jim McAllister Needs To Be In The Spinoff

When Young Sheldon first announced Will Sasso as Mandy's dad, Jim McAllister, I was skeptical of the casting. Don't get me wrong, I've always felt Sasso was a funny guy, but more with the chaotic energy he provided to MADtv or his great impressions on the Dudesy podcast. Putting him on a sitcom like this felt like a bad fit, and one where he'd stick out like a sore thumb.

I'm so happy to say I was so wrong. Sasso has proven me wrong ten times over with how well he plays the chill but cowed husband, often shot down by Rachel Bay Jones' Audrey McAllister. He's not doing any of the wild stuff or physical comedy we saw in The Three Stooges reboot, but that's fine because he's crushed it. To exclude him from Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage would be a big mistake, I think, so I do hope CBS intends to bring him on.

Will Other Young Sheldon Characters Be In The Spinoff?

While I would assume that Mandy's parents would be in the spinoff, it doesn't seem like any appearance by someone from the Young Sheldon cast is a guarantee. Actress Raegan Revord made it known she wasn't invited to be a part of the series, which seemed odd considering Missy is Georgie's sister. Is this a sign that the spinoff will take the couple to another place, or has the series just not solidified castings yet?

From what we know from The Big Bang Theory, Georgie is a lifeline for his mother and Missy after George Sr.'s death, and the burden of supporting the family is on him with Sheldon off at college. Right now, the couple is struggling to manage on their own, so if, for some reason, Mandy's parents aren't in the spinoff, I do wonder who they'll lean on when things get tough. For now, we can only wait and see!

Young Sheldon still has some episodes left, and readers can tune into CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET to watch them. I'm very excited for these final episodes, knowing some sad moments are on the way, and hopefully, a better idea of who will be on Georgie and Mandy's spinoff.