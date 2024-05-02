Fire Country Is Officially Getting A Spinoff, And There's One Storyline I Really Want Sheriff Country To Focus On

Following Fire Country’s episode all about Sheriff Mickey that perfectly set up a spinoff , said sequel series has officially been picked up by CBS after months of speculation. That’s right, Sheriff Country has been greenlighted, and come 2025, we’ll be seeing Morena Baccarin’s sheriff in her own show. So, now that the countdown has begun for his highly anticipated series, I need to talk about the one storyline I desperately want them to focus on.

Fire Country Is Officially Getting A Spinoff About Sheriff Mickey

There have been rumblings about a Fire Country spinoff since last year when CBS expressed enthusiasm about expanding Max Thieriot's series into a franchise. So, the fact that Sheriff Country got picked up isn’t surprising. Variety reported that the series that will be centered around Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey will be held for the 2025-2026 TV season, and it will follow her as she:

...investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

The series has Fire Country’s team behind it, with the flagship show’s co-creators Tony Phelan and Joan Rater slated to write the first episode. These two and Max Thieriot also developed the story for Sheriff Country, and are executive producing it alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed.

Now, we are going to get Season 3 of Fire Country before Sheriff Country premieres, but CBS is playing the long game. When the show was announced CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said they’re picking it up early so they have “plenty of time” to cast, produce, schedule and market it.

This time also gives us fans a full season of Fire Country to theorize about Sheriff Mickey’s show. Plus, it will give the franchise opportunities to slowly introduce us to the Sheriff’s Department and their stories through crossovers with Fire Country.

With all that in mind, my gears are already turning, and after seeing Mickey’s introduction into the world of Edgewater, there’s one specific storyline I really need this show to prioritize.

I Need Sheriff Country To Prioritize Mickey And Her Daughter Sky's Story

So, now that we officially know Sheriff Country is on its way, all I can think about is the storylines that were introduced in Fire Country’s backdoor pilot for the show. Here’s a brief breakdown of the vital information we have about our new lead Mickey:

Mickey has a daughter named Sky.

Mickey’s dad was a criminal.

Mickey’s sister is Bode’s mom, Sharon.

The sheriff in Edgewater died in this episode of Fire Country .

Clearly, there’s a lot of corruption in Edgewater.

To me, Mickey’s relationship with her daughter Sky is what needs to be focused on in Sheriff Country. My favorite stories in Fire Country surround Bode and his parents, Vince and Sharon. Watching them work to repair their relationship and take care of one another is the heart of the series to me, and it adds major stakes to Bode’s situation.

We learned that Mickey and her daughter have a similar turbulent past, like Bode and his parents, because Sky was in rehab, and it’s clear that Baccarin’s character is really struggling with this. What’s also clear is her love for her daughter.

Seeing them come together and face adversity hopefully as a team will likely be the heart of Sheriff Country, and I really need them to focus in on it when the show comes out.