Shoe Palace's Scarface Merchandise Encourages You To Channel Your Inner Gangster

Say what you will about Al Pacino’s “Scarface,” but the gangster has had his influence on our culture. For various reasons, Scarface has been a movie that is idolized by up-and-coming film buffs (scan the walls of numerous college dorm rooms around the country, and the globe, to see how many young auteurs adore Brian De Palma’s excessive gangster drama). One place Tony Montana (Pacino) probably didn’t expect to have as much influence as he does? Fashion. But now, thanks to Shoe Palace, you can sport a little Scarface gear and bring some of the Cuban refugee home with you.