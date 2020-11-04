Comments

Shoe Palace's Scarface Merchandise Encourages You To Channel Your Inner Gangster

Al Pacino in Scarface

Say what you will about Al Pacino’s “Scarface,” but the gangster has had his influence on our culture. For various reasons, Scarface has been a movie that is idolized by up-and-coming film buffs (scan the walls of numerous college dorm rooms around the country, and the globe, to see how many young auteurs adore Brian De Palma’s excessive gangster drama). One place Tony Montana (Pacino) probably didn’t expect to have as much influence as he does? Fashion. But now, thanks to Shoe Palace, you can sport a little Scarface gear and bring some of the Cuban refugee home with you.

Back in 2019, Shoe Palace launched a Scarface collection of merchandise that paid tribute to Brian De Palma’s 1983 American crime film. It was so successful, the company decided to relaunch this year, offering up the Scarface x Shoe Palace collection for 2020 that surpasses what they accomplished last year. The collection will be available at select Shoe Palace retail locations and on shoepalace.com beginning Nov. 12.

Teasing the launch of the Scarface x Shoe Palace line, Shoe Palace vice president John Mersho told CinemaBlend:

Scarface is one of my all-time favorite movies. Since I was a kid, I loved the action, the memorable quotes, and of course the great Al Pacino. Tony Montana was a hustler and an immigrant who was driven by the American dream and would do anything to achieve it. Getting to create the 2020 Scarface x Shoe Palace collection is bigger than business for me.

The Scarface x Shoe Palace Collection is made in collaboration with Universal Brand Development, a division of NBCUniversal. The line delves deep into the iconography of Scarface. Some of the standout pieces include both the “Tony Montana Tiger Replica Shirt” and the “Tony Montana Tropical Replica Shirt.” And who doesn’t want to go out on the town looking like Tony? Make sure that you only button the bottom two buttons, exposing that chest hair.

In addition to the Tropical shirts, there are an array of t-shirts and hoodies available as a part of the 2020 Scarface assortment. They include exclusive artwork, images and quotes from the gangster epic. All the pieces in the line are made using premium materials and every piece was created in California by the Shoe Palace design team.

This carefully curated collection also contains shorts, beanies, track pants and jackets. The line is limited and can only be found at select Shoe Palace locations and on shoepalace.com on November 12.

