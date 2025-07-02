Elsbeth's Problems Are Not Going Away In Season 3. It's One Thing I Like Most About The Show

Following Elsbeth’s star-studded Season 2 finale, the show will be coming back for a third season this fall on the 2025 TV schedule. Aside from Carra Patterson’s surprising exit, there isn’t too much known about Season 3. However, Season 2 left some stories wide open, and after all Carrie Preston’s titular character has been through, her problems won't be going away easily. While that's hard on the character, this continuation is one of the things I like most about the show.

It's no secret that Elsbeth took a bit of a dark turn in Season 2 and wasn’t her usual peppy self. Michael Emerson’s Judge Crawford had a lot to do with it, as Elsbeth was suspicious of him from the start and for good reason. He also seemed to have had a hand in word getting out about her involvement in a very messy divorce case back in Chicago. Additionally, Crawford set a few things in motion, such as Internal Affairs going after Captain Wagner and Elsbeth’s ex-husband facing disbarment. So, while Crawford is dead, his threats against everyone will not be going away, as showrunner Jonathan Tolins told TVLine:

That is certainly something we are going to be talking about Day 1 in the writers’ room for Season 3. We like to have a show where we don’t just throw out things and never think of them again. We like the idea that things are constantly having repercussions moving forward.

As much as I hated Judge Crawford and what he did, I did enjoy how his actions shook up the show, and I really loved how his story stretched over a lot of the season. Now, considering the menace he was, I wouldn't be surprised if he had plans in place that could cause more trouble, and I can't wait to see how he continues to impact Season 3. Crawford really shook Elsbeth to her core, and while the show has a new mystery every week, I love that the repercussions of this serve as a throughline.

What that fallout will be is unknown, but I imagine it won't be resolved in the first few episodes. When it came to Judge Crawford, you never knew what he had up his sleeve in Season 2. So, when it was revealed he was coming after everyone once he found out they were going after him for the murder he covered up, it was hard to tell what would happen. It certainly kept viewers on the edge of their seats, and that will probably continue in Season 3. Whatever the case may be, this won’t be going away easily.

And that's what I love. I adore the fact that this wasn't pushed under the rug. It gives Elsbeth a compelling overarching story with big stakes while still being a riveting case-of-the-week show, and I'm so here for how they balance the two things.

Since not much is known about Season 3 of Elsbeth, it’s really anyone’s guess as to how Crawford's nefarious moves will affect Elsbeth, her family and everyone at the precinct. However, he left a big mess when he died, and it’s possible they will be cleaning it up for a while as they also take on new cases.

At the very least, fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out when Season 3 will be premiering. CBS will probably reveal the date within the next month or so. For now, the first two seasons are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.