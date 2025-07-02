Mortal Kombat's Co-Creator Has Already Seen The Sequel: 'Just Finished'

The Mortal Kombat video game franchise has been one of the most popular in the medium for more than three decades. There have been a dozen games in the series, not counting numerous updates and spinoffs. It’s no wonder the series has also been adapted for the screen more than most, and Warner Bros.' upcoming video game adaptation Mortal Kombat 2 is among the more anticipated action movies of the year.

Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Approves Of Mortal Kombat 2

The live-action Mortal Kombat 2 will mark the fourth time that the inter-dimensional fighting tournament has been given the movie treatment. The follow-up to 2021's Mortal Kombat is adding popular characters to the cast, and expectations from fans are certainly high. While it will be a while before the movie’s official reviews arrive, some fans have seen MK2, and the film just got a solid endorsement in the form of Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon's X post:

Just FINISHED watching the final version of the MORTAL KOMBAT 2 movie! These guys nailed it !!@TheChinHan as Shang Tsung@MartynFord_ as Shao Kahn@TheLewisTan as Cole YoungOctober kan’t GET OVER HERE soon enough!! Hurry up @Todd_Garner ! pic.twitter.com/TipAfDFzgtJune 28, 2025

Boon said he saw the “final version,” which indicates that the movie has gone through various cuts, was completed, and is now just waiting for its release coming up in October. It also implies that Boon may have also been shown earlier versions of the film over the course of his development. It’s not surprising if he wanted to be kept apprised of the new movie's status over the course of its production.

The rebooted Mortal Kombat movie came out on WB’s pandemic release schedule, which gave the movie a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. Despite that, it did reasonably well in theaters and clearly got a lot of eyeballs streaming. That was enough to greenlight the sequel.

If there was one thing missing from the Mortal Kombat movie, it was the actual fighting tournament that makes up every game in the series., All signs point to the sequel remedying this problem. The new movie will also include Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, the most popular character from the game series that wasn’t included in the first film.

All this is enough to get people excited to actually see the film, and while it isn't hitting the 2025 release schedule until October, there is some good news in that regard.

Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Will Arrive In July

Fans looking forward to the first look at Mortal Kombat 2 shouldn’t need to wait too much longer. Producer Todd Garner seemed to imply that the first MK2 trailer will be dropping sometime in July with a social media post stating:

Before the end of this month, there will be blood…

While the month just started, and that means we could be waiting a while, there’s reason to believe it may not be too long. While the trailer will almost certainly drop online, most movie trailers are still attached to major movie releases, and Warner Bros. has a big one this month with Superman's release date in just over a week.

We could see the trailer attached to Superman, as there will certainly be some potential audience crossover between a comic book superhero movie and a video game movie. Alternatively, WB’s next movie after Superman is the horror film Weapons, opening in early August. So we could see an online trailer release in late July ahead of the promo screening for Zach Creggers' frightfest.