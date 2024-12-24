Dwayne Johnson Has 3 Movies He Wants To Watch Every Christmas, But His Family Keeps Overruling Him

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might make his living beating the eggnog out of other people, both in Hollywood and in WWE rings, but inside his own house, he’s not exactly The Final Boss. The megastar hit up social media this weekend and reminded everyone of that, as he dropped a post talking about the three movies he wants to watch on Christmas and the one he always winds up watching instead.

Apparently, if it were up to Johnson, he’d choose movies that are a bit more targeted toward adults. He cited Bad Santa, Goodfellas and Scarface as the three Christmas movies he’d prefer to watch, but like any good father, he caves every year and allows his kids to watch their preference instead. That’s apparently Home Alone, as he showed us in an adorable clip that includes Catherine O’Hara’s iconic “KEVINNNNNNNN” scream, as well as a first person shot of himself reacting in Christmas PJs. You can check out the post below…

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

First of all, you could do a lot worse than all four of these when it comes to movies to watch around Christmas. I’m not going to call out any specific movies by name, but I think we can all think of some holiday favorites people keep watching for inexplicable reasons that are actively bad. All of these are good and have at least some connection to the Christmas season.

The most tenuous of those connections is, of course, Scarface, but people forget that movie was actually a huge winner over the Christmas season when it was released all the way back in 1983. Most of the country got it on December 9th, and it did big business throughout the rest of the year. It’s also inspired a bazillion Christmas sweaters and a bazillion and one cocaine-related jokes about snow. I personally don’t make a habit of watching it over the holidays, but if that’s your thing, I respect it.

Now, Goodfellas is another matter entirely. Yes, it’s not traditionally considered a Christmas movie, but part of it takes place over Christmas and includes some great Christmas music. It also includes one of my favorite quick cut lines of dialogue of all-time. After Robert De Niro’s character hammers all his associates one by one for attracting way too much attention with their elaborate purchases following a robbery, we get a cut to of Ray Liotta, who is supposed to be the sensible one, shouting “I got the most expensive tree they had!” So, yeah, it’s a Christmas movie to me, and I’ve absolutely watched it over Christmas break before.

I definitely don’t need to argue the merits of whether Bad Santa is a Christmas movie. No one has ever said otherwise, though I’ve discovered over the years that it’s a little more divisive than I would have guessed. It has a lot of supporters who can’t get enough of Billy Bob Thornton’s raunchy mall Santa, and it has a lot of detractors that think it’s a little unevenly paced and doesn’t have much going for it beyond the novelty of a foul-mouthed Santa. Personally, I like it, but that might be because I’m a huge Gilmore Girls fan.

And then, of course, there’s Home Alone, which was the winning movie in The Rock’s household. I’ve watched it no less than twenty times in my life, and I’m down to do it again every single time someone brings it up. With all due respect to the other A-Listers who circled the part, Macaulay Culkin is just so freakin good, and it makes me happy to see parents showing it to another generation of kids and watching them fall in love with it too.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, The Rock has his own Christmas movie out right now too. Red One is dominating the streaming charts and picking up a lot of fans along the way. You can stream it on Amazon Prime right now for free with a subscription.