Forget Streaming, These 45 Blu-Ray And DVD Black Friday Deals Are Too Good For Movie Buffs Like Me To Pass Up

The holidays can be a stressful time due to all the decorating, gift-buying, schedule-shifting and more, so it’s a good thing there are so many Black Friday entertainment deals to take advantage of, so that overspending doesn’t need to be one of those stress factors.

Since there are few better ways to achieve escapism than through movies, what better way to balance the holiday rush than by kicking back with a lineup of Hollywood’s golden age goodies, modern favorites, cult classics, and more. (For those who enjoy putting things together while the TV’s on, these LEGO Black Friday deals are winners.) The following list of steep Blu-ray and DVD discounts is a perfect fit for movie buffs like myself who trust in permanent physical media more than the temporary nature of streaming services.

[Counterpoint: there are plenty of excellent Black Friday streaming deals and Black Friday VPN deals for those who prefer that route.]

For anyone who enjoys watching high-octance action sequences, criminal operations, and guys who quite enjoy zipping around the city in a customized batsuit, check out these A+ action and drama movie discounts. (And be sure to check out our curated list of Black Friday TV deals for the best way to watch all the movies you end up buying.)

Action And Drama Movie Fans' Black Friday Blu-Ray Deals

The Batman [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital] $9.99 (Was $33.99) At Amazon

Save $24! - Matt Reeves' DC superhero blockbuster The Batman was one of 2022's biggest movies, and the ultimate home entertainment version of the Dark Knight's early fight with The Riddler is as cheap as it's ever been. While waiting for Part II to get here, and once you're done watching The Penguin, check out all the special features in place, including deleted scenes with Reeves' commentary, a making-of doc, and a slew of other behind-the-scenes footage.

If heists, drug running and taking down vampire gangs is still too much havoc to contend with alongside all the post-Thanksgiving festivities, then why not hop into a fun coming-of-age adventure, take a few classes in magic spells or get schooled by Mr. Miyagi? Those experiences and more can be found among the various comedies and family film deals below!

Comedy And Family Movie Fans' Black Friday Blu-Ray Deals

The Karate Kid [40th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital] $16.99 (Was $38.99) At Amazon

Save $22! Thanks in large part to Netflix's sequel series Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid franchise is more popular than it's been in decades, to the point where a new movie is in development. But there's no better way to relive the classic guidance of Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi than with this features-packed edition that's $22 cheaper than normal. Speaking of Cobra Kai, one of the extras included is a commentary track with the series' trio of creators.

We all know Black Friday is more or less the official starting point for the Christmas season to begin, just under a month beyond spooky season's conclusion with Halloween. But true blue horror fans definitely don't just wait for the fall to embrace being frightened and disturbed. Thankfully, there's nothing scary in the slightest about all of the horror and sci-fi blu-ray discounts seen below, which include a few of the best scary movies of all time.

Horror And Sci-Fi Movie Fans' Black Friday Blu-Ray Deals

The Shining [4K Ultra HD] $10.99 (Was $44.99)

Save $34! One of the most acclaimed horror movies of all time, even if novel author Stephen King isn't part of the lauders, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a must-own for any collection, and it's hard to question the value in this Black Friday deal. This set features a commentary track by Steadicam designer Garrett Brown and historian John Baxter, as well as a documentary and selection of featurettes. The money saved on this 4K edition is probably more than one would have paid to stay at the Overlook in 1980.

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales necessarily have to end, that doesn't mean other new deals and offers won't be there to take their places, so be sure to keep checking back in with CinemaBlend for maximum entertainment that doesn't result in empty wallets.

Anyone who just can't justify buying up more Blu-rays or DVDs should definitely check out the latest Roku Black Friday deal, as well as Amazon's best Fire Stick deal.