A Theater Student Was Asked To Do A Dramatic Monologue From Any Movie, She Hilariously Picked Austin Powers

Just as Lisa Gilroy recited Dr. Evil’s childhood with pathos and pain, Mike Myers’ original delivery of that moment pushes how far that gag can go without crossing over into being knowingly funny. It works both as a serious moment and a fall-down funny punchline, which serves as a testament to how well that particular script holds up and how honed Ms. Gilroy’s comedy chops truly are. While Austin Powers 4 may seem like a nearly impossible prospect (depending on who you ask, of course) it might be a good idea for Myers and Gilroy to team up on a project together, as this viral video could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.