Larry David Has Announced A Wildly Different Follow-Up To Curb Your Enthusiasm At HBO, And It Involves The Obamas

After nearly a quarter-century on television, Curb Your Enthusiasm came to an end last year with 12 seasons and 120 episodes... but if you were thinking that Larry David was just going to ride off into the sunset after making his second hit comedy series, you were wrong. The TV icon and co-creator of Seinfeld has worked out a deal to develop a brand new show at HBO, and this project is not only wildly different than Curb, but it sees David collaborating with President Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground.

The project was announced today via press release, and while the show doesn't have an official title yet, it's being described as a "half-hour sketch comedy limited series" that will poke fun at American history. The timing of the development is apropos, as the idea is that it will be ready to premiere for 2026 – the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The show is being scripted by Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm's Jeff Schaffer, who will not only co-writing scripts but is also an executive producer and will be directing.

The official statement from Larry David about the show's development has been released, and it's a delight unto itself – with shots fired in the direction of Jeff Bezos and his star-studded wedding thrown in for extra fun. Says David,

Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.

I didn't realize that taking retirement advice from recent Jason Statham movies was a thing, but Larry David makes me believe it.

Beyond David's involvement, it's unclear who else will specifically be starring on the show, but the HBO press release promises notable names. As you probably expected, there will be other Curb Your Enthusiasm stars in the mix (nobody is specifically mentioned), and the sketch series will also feature "noteworthy guest stars."

It will be curious to see how the show comes together, if not especially because Larry David got his start in sketch comedy. Prior to the creation of Seinfeld, the comedian hot his small screen start as a writer and performer on the short-lived show Fridays (which also featured Seinfeld star Michael Richards), and after that show was cancelled, he went on to be one of the writers on Saturday Night Live.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Be on the look out for more about the Curb Your Enthusiasm follow-up here on CinemaBlend in the coming months as more information about the show is made available – and if you're now in the mood for some Larry David-centric laughs, you can watch all 12 seasons of his hit premium cable comedy with an HBO Max subscription.