Nicholas Hoult Got Asked About Bleaching His Hair Blonde And His 9-Word Response Says It All

Nicholas Hoult, famously, is a brunette. However, the guy is not afraid to change his hair at all. He shaved his head for one of the best action movies of all time , Mad Max: Fury Road. Then, he did it again to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, which is set to premiere on the 2025 movie schedule on July 11. Now, he’s bleached his hair blonde for a new role, and his nine-word response about it says it all.

In the midst of promoting the release of Superman , Nicholas Hoult has been talking a lot about his hair, or lack thereof. Part of that is because he shaved it off to play Lex Luthor . However, it’s also a topic of conversation because bleaching it blonde marked another dramatic change in his look. When ET asked him if there was anything he wouldn’t do for a role while referencing his blonde hair, the actor responded with the following nine words:

There is nothing I won’t do for a role.

I believe him, too. Nicholas Hoult has proven time and time again that he’ll change his hair and really go full throttle for just about any performance. As mentioned earlier, he shaved his head to play a War Boy in Mad Max: Fury Road, and then gave an absolutely incredible and wild performance.

Then, years later, he had his son shave his head so he could go bald to play Superman’s iconic bald villain Lex Luthor. So far, reviews for Superman have been solid, with our own Eric Eisenberg giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. He also called Hoult one of the “standouts” of the ensemble as he infused the iconic villain “with an immortal ego and palpable and unending rage that reads as exceptionally dangerous in combination with his intelligence.”

Now, the actor has dyed his hair in a dramatic way for the new David Leitch movie, How to Rob a Bank, per Vulture .

He’s enjoying the change, too, as he told ET after his nine-word response:

I was dubious about doing it, but I’m happy. I’m enjoying it.

He’s enjoying it, and so is the internet. In the comments on this post, there were tons of heart-eyes emojis, and over the last few weeks of the Superman press tour, the Nosferatu actor and his co-stars have been the objects of pop culture’s desires.

Continuing to prove why this switch-up is so iconic, The Menu star also revealed who bleached his hair for him. While his son shaved his head, a different family member was employed to turn him into a blonde, as he said:

My wife’s aunt did the bleaching this time. We keep it in the family, you know?

I love that he’s keeping it in the family. And I really love how he’s super down to do anything for a role.

Nicholas Hoult’s best movies prove how brilliant he is as a performer, and part of that comes from his willingness to make drastic physical changes. However, it also comes from his incredible skills as an actor, as he’s proven how capable he is of giving everything from huge and outlandish performances (like in The Great) to nuanced and more subtle performances (like in Juror # 2).

Now, you can see all that talent (and willingness to change his hair) in Superman, which flies into theaters on July 11.