Did Milo Ventimiglia Use A Body Double Filming This Is Us’ Nude Scene? I Can't Stop Thinking About His Comment About Not Mixing 'A-- And Food'

When it comes to acting, some people will pour their hearts out for a specific scene, and some will actually bare it all. Nude scenes are not uncommon, but it makes sense to think that some would use a body double. Demi Moore previously spoke about going full-frontal for The Substance, while Jennifer Lawrence opened up about not having a body double for No Hard Feelings. Now, we're throwing it back a bit, as Milo Ventimiglia opened up about what it was like filming that one This Is Us nude scene, and I can’t stop thinking about his comment involving "ass and food."

This Is Us remains unmatched and is an excellent drama to dive into, no matter how many times the show broke us. However, there were some entertaining and comedic scenes as well, including Jack’s NSFW birthday treat for Rebecca. Now, you might be wondering if the Gilmore Girls actor used a body double for that moment. Well, Ventimiglia confirmed that it was him wearing nothing but a small towel in that episode, as he recalled the situation on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

I showed up to work that day, and there were just these nude or flesh colored patches of cloth and tape. And I’m kind of looking at this like ‘Wow, Dan Fogelman, who wrote this in the script, he wasn’t joking around.’ Like it is going to be me covering my manhood.

Considering that scene is at the beginning of This Is Us, you’d think Ventimiglia might be terrified to reveal so much on the set of a new show, especially since he was just thrown right into it. However, he committed to it, and it sounds like he was given some options, as creator Dan Fogelman knew what would work and what wouldn’t in terms of making him comfortable. The actor explained:

They basically were just like, ‘Here, pick your poison. Here’s your options, whatever you guys want to do.’

When it came time to film the actual scene, the Heroes actor confirmed that he only had a towel on, and he recalled what it was truly like when cameras weren’t rolling. And I can only imagine how awkward that made things. However, he handled it like a champ, and it shows how open and willing Ventimiglia is to take on scenes like this.

Continuing his story about being on set with that tiny towel, the actor said:

I had a towel on the day we were filming, you know, the terrible towel, and then I just kind of kept my back to a wall in between takes, but I was still trying to kind of communicate with the grips and the electrics.

That being said, it wasn’t just awkward when Ventimiglia was still on set and trying to talk to the crew while covering his junk. Stephen Colbert asked him if he was able to get food in between takes, and I’m not surprised that Ventimiglia had trouble, but his comment is pretty hilarious when it comes to crafty:

No, I didn’t. I waited, I was like, ‘You can’t mix ass and, you know, food.’

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

To gain access to the libraries of Disney, FX, Star Wars, Marvel, ABC and more, this Disney+ and Hulu bundle is for you. Along with the projects made by these companies, you can also stream fan-favorite shows, like This Is Us. Plans start at $10.99 per month.

Doing any kind of nude scene, no matter how much is covered or uncovered, can be hard, and not just because of the lack of clothing. There's also a whole team of people there to film said naked person, and it might be awkward to do certain things, such as talking to a crew member or getting food. However, the actor's mentality about it all is wonderful, and it's clear that both he and his colleagues handled this now iconic This Is Us moment professionally and with a good sense of humor.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obviously, Milo Ventimiglia got through it and continues to tell the tale, and that scene is still a favorite to this day, along with the rest of the show, which fans can watch with a Hulu subscription.