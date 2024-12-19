36 DVD and Blu-ray Deals That Make Perfect Christmas Stocking Fillers Whether You Love Comedy, Action, Or Horror

Last-minute Christmas gifts may not always seem like the best way to prove one’s love for someone else, but that really just depends on how refined one’s last-minute shopping skills are. From streaming deals to VPN subs to Disney Plus gift cards galore, there’s always something quality to opt for in a pinch, and we’ve got a slew of Blu-ray and DVD deals listed below that should help fill any still-empty stockings hanging around the tree.

Granted, it’s possible not everything noted here will actually fit inside everyone’s stocking, but I think that’s probably just a sign that you need an upgrade. So while waiting for the 2025 TV premieres and for all the big movies hitting theaters in 2025, check out some of the biggest Blu-ray and DVD deals that would make perfect last-minute gifts for comedy connoisseurs, action addicts, and horror hounds.

First up, let's put a spotlight (that may or may not be bat-themed) on movie and TV deals perfect for people who want to see things get punched and blown up, starting with the second biggest movie of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Blu-Ray And DVD Deals For Action Fans

Deadpool & Wolverine [Blu-ray + Digital] $24.96 (Was $40.99) At Amazon

Save $15.04! - The most multiverse-iest trilogy closer of all time, Deadpool & Wolverine is just as enjoyable at home as it was in theaters, with a ton of extra features to keep the R-rated laughs going into the new year. The set features an audio commentary from director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds, deleted scenes, a gag real, and a slew of featurettes focusing on elements such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, creating the Madonna-tracked oneshot, rounding up all the Fox/Marvel actors, and much more.

For those who need a lot of laughs going into the new year, the following batch of discounted comedy favorites are just waiting to sit snugly inside somebody's stocking, especially those that are perfectly suited for the holiday season. First up is the highest-def holiday chaos yet from Chevy Chase's Clark Griswold.

Blu-Ray And DVD Deals For Comedy Fans

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]: $14.99 (Was $33.99)

Save $19!

Anytime the Griswold family is involved, only awkward disasters can ensue, and the family dynamic has never been more spot-on than in the holiday hit National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The calamities have never looked better than they do on this 4K edition. It sadly doesn’t come with any features beyond the cast commentary on the Blu-ray, but the balance is that it doesn’t set your wallet on fire.

For those who enjoy chills up the spine alongside the chills in the air, walk a cautious path through the following movies and TV show Blu-ray discounts that are dying to give you and yours a blood-red Christmas. With both Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and Leigh Whannell's The Wolf Man among many upcoming horror movies, let's celebrate the original monster masters.

Blu-Ray And DVD Deals For Horror And Sci-Fi Fans

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection (Dracula/Frankenstein/The Invisible Man/The Wolf Man) [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]: $54.99 (Was $79.99)

Save $25! They may not have been the very first monsters to show up on the big screen, but horror was forever changed by the fearsome foursome of Bela Lugosi as Dracula, Boris Karloff as Frankenstein's Monster, Claude Rains as The Invisible Man, and Lon Cheney Jr. as The Wolf Man. This 4K set is packed to the gills, even though Gill-Man himself isn't represented, and each movie gets a two-disc set with loads of extras including commentaries with historians and film buffs, alternate orchestral scores, film restoration features and much more.

Hopefully some of the choices above take the pressure off of making some decisions going into Christmas — and if you need to decide on a streaming bundle, we went through that as well. Have a merry, and money-saving holiday!