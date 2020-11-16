Joker Deepfake Replaces Joaquin Phoenix With Jim Carrey, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. The superhero genre has proven itself endlessly profitable over the last decade, and plenty of studios have gotten in on the action as a result. Some of these projects have been able to bring something new to the table, like Todd Phillips' Joker. Joaquin Phoenix earned an Oscar for portraying Arthur Fleck, but a new deepfake has added Jim Carrey in that role... and I can't look away.
Deepfakes have been steadily gaining popularity on the internet, as fan castings and theories are brought to life by adding the faces of actors to already established film projects. That's exactly what recently happened to Joker, imagining what actor/comedian Jim Carrey could have brought to the role of Arthur Fleck. You can check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Jim Carrey actually feels like an excellent choice to play Arthur Fleck in Joker, once again allowing him to flex his dramatic muscles for the role. Obviously Joaquin Phoenix was able to do this, winning countless awards in 2019 as a result. Let's break down what this deepfake is showing us.
The above video from YouTube account Stryder HD cuts together a bunch of footage made famous by Joker's various trailers. But instead of featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the ill-fated protagonist, Jim Carrey's face has been added to the Oscar winning actor's body. While this is effective in shots of Arthur riding the bus or watching a movie in Gotham's theaters, the deepfake is perhaps most successful with close-ups, like when the protagonist is speaking to his mandated therapist for the final time.
Of course, the deepfake does run into some issues when Arthur is shown wearing clown makeup. It's obviously much harder to add Jim Carrey's face, especially when said make up or a clown nose in the way. After all, the video isn't made by professional visual effects artist. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the clip's final moments, as the Joker makeup looks bizarre on Carrey's superimposed face.
Regardless of the success of the deepfake's visuals, cinephiles will likely agree that Jim Carrey would have been an excellent choice to play Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips' Joker. While obviously Joquin Phoenix's performance was universally acclaimed, Carrey has proven his acting abilities with dark material. Just look at his work in projects like The Number 23 or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Overall, Joker was able to do add something unique to the comic book genre. Todd Phillips' acclaimed drama was surprisingly pulled back, and didn't feature any colorful costumes or the title character's signature sense of humor. Instead audiences were forced to watch as Gotham City beat down Arthur Fleck and his mental health declined until he became a murdering anarchist.
Given the box office and critical success of Joker, moviegoers have been wondering if Warner Bros. might produce another pulled back, gritty villain origin story. Batman's rogue gallery is filled with tragic and human stories, so the possibilities are fairly endless. And while Jim Carrey obviously never got to play Arthur Fleck, he might be a good choice to play a character like Mr. Freeze. We'll just have to wait and see.
Of course, Batman and his villains are already being adapted for the silver screen in a variety of highly anticipated projects. The most notable of these upcoming movies is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson's title character take on three beloved villains. Additionally, the Snyder Cut will bring back Jared Leto's joker on HBO Max.
