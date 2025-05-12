Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Plea To Mark Zuckerberg After AI Footage Of Her Went Viral

The digital ecosystem we engage with on a daily basis is way different than it was when the internet was first created. Because of such differences, we’ve seen promotions for products on the 2025 movie schedule continue to evolve at a rapid pace. As discussions like James Cameron’s pivot on AI filmmaking are still making headlines, the not-so-optimistic side still finds its way into the conversation more often than you’d think.

Nowhere is this more important than in Jamie Lee Curtis’ recent impassioned request for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to remove a bogus social media ad. Including a snapshot of the offending product on her Instagram account, the 2023 Academy Award winning actor made her case with the following message:

Going as far as citing the interview that was used for this supposed deep fake, Curtis used her platform to speak towards the importance of removing this fake information from the internet. At the time of this writing, there has been no official response from Meta or Mr. Zuckerberg, but it should also be noted that this is a fairly recent request.

A legendary presence in Hollywood, Jamie Lee Curtis has always been known as someone who’s not afraid to speak out. Sometimes it’s on a lighter note, like when she called out Colin Farrell for giving her COVID . However in more serious matters, she’s not afraid to use her clout to discuss more wide-spanning subjects; such as this latest case of AI trickery.

Now this obviously isn’t a call for all computer generated fabrications to be ditched. Even personalities who are all about maintaining the integrity of the movie production process have enjoyed some fun in this realm, as we saw with Tom Cruise’s stance on good natured deepfakes .

But the major difference in this scenario is the fact that Jamie Lee Curtis’ likeness didn't pop up in a video showing how it could have looked if she starred in Halloween III: Season of the Witch, similar to numerous James Bond deepfakes. This is an unspecified product acting as if it has the celebrity endorsement of Ms. Curtis, when it doesn’t. In that case, it’s not a stretch to presume that celebrities of all stripes would fall right in line with this same sort of request.

The solution that comes from Mark Zuckerberg and/or Meta is going to be crucial to how AI generated content is policed. Those decisions could not only impact social media guidelines, but also help further shape how these tools are used when making art. The latter is applicable more than ever thanks to those fake Lobo leaks that made fans rather upset. Branding opportunities for both projects and talent alike could see a hit from such actions, and that should be the last thing anyone wants to see.

