Splash Mountain Voice Actor Responds To The Walt Disney World And Disneyland Ride's Redesign

I've had the experience of looking down from above on the Main Street Electrical Parade, watching kids' faces light up when voices I did come out. And there's no greater feeling. To know that you gave people that happiness. Now, personally, I don't believe that Splash Mountain was offensive, and I don't believe that it alluded to anything offensive, but if it's going to upset people or make people feel bad about something terrible, then I get it. I'm sorry to see it go, because I loved it. It was an honor to be involved, and I'm happy I had that chance. But I don't want to be a part of anything that makes anybody hurt.