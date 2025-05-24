The Little Mermaid Icon Jodi Benson Surprised The Cast Of Disney Parks' New Show, And There's Wholesome Video

One of the newest Disney World attractions is The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, which is set to have its first performance next week at Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. Ahead of guests getting to enjoy the new live show, it’s been officially blessed by OG Ariel voice actress Jodi Benson. The beloved star showed she's still part of this world by paying a surprise visit to the cast of the show. And, luckily for us, the sweet meeting was all captured on video.

Jodi Benson not only helped create Ariel and brought her to stunning life. Benson did the original recording for the Disney Princess’ voice for both the character's lines of dialogue and iconic songs. Considering how vital Benson has been to this Disney franchise, it was fitting that she'd visit the production of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure and learn all about it and relish the intricacies of the production. Take a look at the lovely video below:

By the looks of it, this was something of an emotional trip for Jodi Benson, and understandably so. The video starts with Benson leaving the cast and crew shocked when she walks on stage performing Ariel’s iconic vocal patterns, which are key to the 1989 film's plot. All involved in the production instantly gave the Disney Legend a standing ovation, with many expressing awe over her presence.

Jodi Benson then went around to the various departments of the show to learn more about the new attraction. I can't even imagine being a crew member for the show and having the chance to explain it all to Benson herself. It’s a very technically advanced production that employs the use of practical puppetry (including a Max the dog puppet!) and digital puppet characters as well. Benson’s mind was understandably blown, as she learned that the digital beings were made with the help of motion capture performances.

The Toy Story 3 alum then sits down for the very first full run-through of the production alongside the director. It’s so sweet to see her wipe away a tear as the show ends. She addresses the cast and crew for what she calls an “incredible” show. Benson also says she's "overwhelmed" and tearfully calls the experience of getting to see the show and be there before it's opening “very special.”

At the end of the video, Jodi Benson signs a piece of the stage, which includes all the cast and crew’s signatures as well! It’s wonderful to see Benson continue to be involved in The Little Mermaid. Last year, she watched her daughter play Ariel on stage and she made a cameo in the live-action movie starring Halle Bailey, who she also vocally supported.

The upcoming Disney Parks offering was announced back in December 2023 following the closure of Voyage of the Little Mermaid show, which opened back in 1992 and closed in 2020. While it was originally going to return in late 2024, I can understand why it's taken a bit longer, given all of the moving parts involved in the production. The show, which is located in the Animation Courtyard Theater in Hollywood Studios is officially set to open on Tuesday, May 27. It seems to be a stunning attraction, and it's made all the better by the fact that it has Jodi Benson's stamp of approval.