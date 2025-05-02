'They Think Walt Disney Is A Company’: Imagineer Explains Why Controversial New Disneyland Show Needed To Happen, And The Reasons Make Sense

News
By published

Here's what he said.

Walt Disney&#039;s Wonderful World of Color
(Image credit: The Walt Disney Company)

Disneyland may be the Happiest Place on Earth, but that doesn’t make the iconic theme park entirely free from controversy. The biggest new addition coming to Disneyland later this year is one that not everybody is happy about: Walt Disney is getting the audio-animatronic treatment.

From the time it was first announced at D23 last year, the decision to make Walt Disney an attraction in his own park via the use of audio animatronics has been a contentious one. Members of Walt’s own family are against. However, speaking with Todd Martens of the Los Angeles Times, Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald says now is the time for it. He lays out two reasons, one being that 2025 is a major anniversary for Disneyland. He said…

For two reasons. One is Disneyland’s 70th anniversary is an ideal time we thought to create a permanent tribute to Walt Disney in the Opera House.

The Disneyland Opera House has been home to Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln since 1965, following its debut at the New York World's Fair. The full-scale audio animatronic of Abraham Lincoln was created under the supervision of Walt Disney himself. Now, the iconic building will see a new show, Walt Disney: A Magical Life, which will combine a video presentation on the life of Walt with the animatronic character.

Of course, the timing is only half the issue. The bigger question is whether Walt Disney should be presented as a theme park attraction at all. Fitzgerald thinks it’s important that Walt Disney be presented at Disneyland, the only Disney Park he ever saw, as a real person because he was a real person, and there are new generations of people who never saw the real man. Fitzgerald continued…

The other: I grew up watching Walt Disney on television. I guess I’m the old man. He came into our living room every week and chatted and it was very casual and you felt like you knew the man. But a lot of people today don’t know Walt Disney was an individual. They think Walt Disney is a company.

I came to a similar conclusion about the Walt Disney audio-animatronic after visiting the Walt Disney Family Museum earlier this year. With the name Disney now being synonymous with a massive entertainment company, it can be easy to forget that it was all started by a man, or rather two, named Disney. Walt Disney created an audio animatronic Abraham Lincoln as a way to help future generations connect with the 16th President. The same can be done for Walt Disney.

As of yet, nobody outside of Walt Disney Imagineering has seen the audio-animatronic. Walt Disney: A Magical Life is set to debut at Disneyland on July 17, the 70th anniversary of the opening day at Disneyland. There’s little argument it will be an interesting day, and hopefully, it will be a magical one.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about theme parks

David Harbour Meeting Red Guardian At Disneyland Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day

A Former Disney World Employee Is Going To Prison Following Hacking Attempt

Chip And Joanna Gaines Quietly Took A 3 Month Magnolia Network Break, And I Totally Get Why They Needed To ‘Get Outside The Business’
See more latest
Most Popular
chip and joanna gaines on super soul sunday
Chip And Joanna Gaines Quietly Took A 3 Month Magnolia Network Break, And I Totally Get Why They Needed To ‘Get Outside The Business’
Deadpool and Wolverine looking into the distance
Following Deadpool And Wolverine’s Massive Success, Apparently Ryan Reynolds Is Planning An X-Men Team-Up With Wade Wilson, And I Need This To Happen ASAP
A worried looking Blake Lively is presented with a note in Another Simple Favor.
Another Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Talks Plans For A Third Movie After That Mysterious Cliffhanger
William Afton on phone in Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s
Matthew Lillard Opened Up How The Five Nights At Freddy’s Team ‘Listened To The Audience’ After The First One To Make The Sequel Even Better
A close up of Stephanie Arcila in a fire helment in Fire Country.
Fire Country's Stephanie Arcila Has 'No Idea' How Gabriela Will Be Written Off The Show, But I Have A Couple Of Theories
Cujo from Cujo
Cujo Actress Recalls Stephen King Thanking Her For Insisting The Ending Changed From The Book
Sam Claflin as Finnick in The Hunger Games
Hunger Games Star Sam Claflin Loved The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, But Just Said The One Thing We've All Been Thinking About Sunrise On The Reaping
From left to right: Brandon Sklenar in 1923 and Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria.
After Sydney Sweeney And Brandon Sklenar's Stagecoach Spotting Sparked Dating Rumors, An Insider Clarified The State Of Their Relationship
Ncuti Gatwa&#039;s Doctor looking out of the TARDIS as it travels through the Time Vortex
Ncuti Gatwa Landed Another Gig As Doctor Who's Fate Hangs In The Balance, But This One Gives Me Hope The Series Will Return
Sarah Michelle Gellar in blue lighting in Buffy The Vampire Slayer theme montage
I Still Can't Believe The Buffy Reboot Exists, And I Love This Disney TV Exec's Totally Logical Explanation For Why It's Happening