Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's John Hughes Movie Collection Giveaway

John Hughes 5-Movie Collection Blu-ray

We're partnering with Paramount for another giveaway!

Five essential John Hughes classics arrive in one fantastic Blu-ray Collection from Paramount Home Entertainment. The JOHN HUGHES 5-MOVIE COLLECTION includes the beloved favorites Pretty In Pink (celebrating its 35th anniversary), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, as well as the Blu-ray debuts of She’s Having a Baby and Some Kind of Wonderful. The Collection also includes access to a digital copy of each film.

We're giving away 5 Blu-rays of the collection! Just fill out the form below to enter. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 10, 2021.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on March 10, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

