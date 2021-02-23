Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's John Hughes Movie Collection Giveaway

We're partnering with Paramount for another giveaway!

Five essential John Hughes classics arrive in one fantastic Blu-ray Collection from Paramount Home Entertainment. The JOHN HUGHES 5-MOVIE COLLECTION includes the beloved favorites Pretty In Pink (celebrating its 35th anniversary), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, as well as the Blu-ray debuts of She’s Having a Baby and Some Kind of Wonderful. The Collection also includes access to a digital copy of each film.

We're giving away 5 Blu-rays of the collection! Just fill out the form below to enter. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 10, 2021.