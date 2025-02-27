32 Amazing Movie Quotes That Ended The Film Perfectly

We do not necessarily believe that a film’s overall quality lives or dies by the strength of its final line. However, quite a few films have managed to absolutely stick the landing with a concluding quote that would continue to ring in audiences’ heads long after the credits rolled. Relive some of the most iconic last lines in cinematic history in this list and be sure to keep SPOILERS in mind.

(Image credit: MGM)

"After All, Tomorrow Is Another Day" - Gone With The Wind

When it comes to classic movie quotes, 1937's Gone with the Wind is full of them, with the most memorable of the bunch said by Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) just as he leaves Scarlet O'Hara (Vivien Leigh). However, the undeniably iconic and even inspirational final line of the Best Picture Oscar winner is said by her as a form of self-encouragement that there may be some hope for her and her husband.

(Image credit: Compass International Pictures)

LAURIE: "It Was The Boogeyman"; LOOMIS: "As A Matter Of Fact, It Was" - Halloween

Throughout John Carpenter's 1978 slasher movie classic, Halloween, the boy Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysits, Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews), expresses great fear of the Boogeyman, whom she insists is no one to be afraid of until she comes face to face with Michael Myers. When Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasance) stops the murderer from attacking the young woman, she declares he is the fabled monster and Loomis agrees.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"In Case I Don't See You, Good Afternoon, Good Evening, And Good Night!" - The Truman Show

The prophetic, paranoid 1998 dramedy, The Truman Show (also one of the best Jim Carrey movies), follows the eponymous everyman as he slowly begins to realize his life is fabricated for television. He gives his fans the perfect send-off with what he had unwittingly made into his official catchphrase before we hear a devoted viewer utter the film's actual final line, "Where's the TV guide?"

(Image credit: Universal)

"I'll Be Right Here" - E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

More than just a great sci-fi movie, Steven Spielberg's 1982 blockbuster, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, is the story of a wonderful friendship that must come to an end when the titular otherworldly visitor boards a spaceship to his home planet. Right before he leaves, he lets young Elliott (Henry Thomas) know that, while they will be worlds apart, he will always remain in his memory.

(Image credit: Paramount)

“All Right, Mr. DeMille, I’m Ready For My Close-Up” - Sunset Boulevard

Every aspiring actor has brought out this oft-quoted line from Sunset Boulevard when living out their dreams of Hollywood stardom. Of course, those who have not seen the 1950 drama may not realize that Gloria Swanson's Norma Desmond says this at the peak of her deluded madness and is not even speaking Cecil B. DeMille at the time.

(Image credit: MGM)

"Well, Nobody's Perfect" - Some Like It Hot

Co-writer, producer, and director Billy Wilder was way ahead of his time when he came up with the gut-busting final stinger of his classic 1959 fish-out-of-water comedy, Some Like It Hot. Jerry (Jack Lemmon), posing in drag as "Daphne," reveals to his fiancé, Osgood (Joe E. Brown), that he is really a man, which the millionaire seems pretty open-minded to.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

"Ernest Hemingway Once Wrote, 'The World Is A Fine Place And Worth Fighting For.' I Agree With The Second Part" - Se7en

If not for its final line, spoken by Morgan Freeman's Det. William Somerset in a voiceover, David Fincher's masterful 1995 crime thriller, Se7en, would be entirely devoid of any shred of optimism. Of course, the iconic Black detective's perspective on author Ernest Hemingway's philosophy is still relatively bleak.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Forget It, Jake. It's Chinatown" - Chinatown

The 1974 film noir movie classic Chinatown ends with private investigator J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) forced to move on from the tragedy and injustice he witnessed while investigating a bizarre case in 1930s California, with some plodding encouragement from Lawrence Walsh (Joe Mantell).

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"You Met Me At A Very Strange Time In My Life" - Fight Club

The wild ending of 1999's Fight Club sees Edward Norton's Narrator effectively remove his evil other half, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), via gunshot before being reunited with Marla (Helena Bonham Carter). He assures her that the bizarre circumstances they faced together were not typical for him as they watch the buildings surrounding them crumble to the ground.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"Louis, I Believe This Is The Beginning Of A Beautiful Friendship" - Casablanca

Quite a few of the most iconic quotes in cinematic history come from 1942's Casablanca, including the concluding line, said by Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) to Captain Louis Renault (Claude Rains) to signify an unlikely bond forming between them.

(Image credit: Miramax)

"And In The Dream I Knew That He Was Goin' On Ahead And He Was Fixin' To Make A Fire Somewhere Out There In All That Dark And All That Cold, And I Knew That Whenever I Got There He Would Be There. And Then I Woke Up" - No Country For Old Men

The ending of 2007's No Country for Old Men, in which the now-retired Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) describes a dream he had about his father to his wife, was polarizing upon release. Of course, it was only disappointing to those who did not initially realize Joel and Ethan Coen's modern Western movie classic is really about the aging lawman's struggle to find meaning in a world full of meaningless violence.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

“Because He's The Hero Gotham Deserves, But Not The One It Needs Right Now. So, We'll Hunt him. Because He Can Take It. Because He's Not Our Hero. He's A Silent Guardian, A Watchful Protector. A Dark Knight” - The Dark Knight

It may be an old cliché to start the credits after a character speaks the film's title, but 2008's The Dark Knight makes great use of it with Commissioner James Gordon's (Gary Oldman) explanation to his son, Jimmy (Nathan Gamble), why Batman (Christian Bale) is taking the fall for the tragedies he tried to prevent.

(Image credit: Grammercy Pictures)

"The Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing The World He Didn't Exist. And Like That... He's Gone" - The Usual Suspects

The mindblowing ending of 1995's The Usual Suspects sees Agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palmenteri) realize he had been fed a phony, completely improvised story by Roger "Verbal" Kint (Kevin Spacey), the real "Keyser Soze." This is followed by a shot of the clever criminal likening himself to Satan and his cunning nature.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Life Moves Pretty Fast. You Don't Stop And Look Around Once In A While, You Could Miss It" - Ferris Bueller's Day Off

While Matthew Broderick's fourth-wall-breaking character in Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a mischievous troublemaker, he makes a great point about the importance of occasionally taking it easy in his final line in John Hughes' 1986 high school movie classic (not counting the post-credit scene, that is).

(Image credit: Paramount)

"I'm Finished" - There Will Be Blood

It is not until the final scene of Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-winning 2007 masterpiece, There Will Be Blood, when blood does hit the screen after Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) murders his rival, Eli Sunday (Paul Dano), with a bowling pin at his home, which seems to be the one thing he needed to make his life feel complete.

(Image credit: RKO)

“Oh No, It Wasn’t The Airplanes. It Was Beauty Killed The Beast” - King Kong

The seminal 1933 monster movie, King Kong, ends with the eponymous ape falling to his death, which filmmaker Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) remarks was truly caused by his affection for Fay Wray's Ann Darrow.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

RAY: "You Wanna Have A Catch?"; JOHN: "I'd Like That" - Field Of Dreams

In one of Kevin Costner's best baseball movies, 1989's Field of Dreams, Ray Kinsella (Costner) is reunited with the ghost of his dead father, John (Dwier Brown), with whom he gets to share a long overdue catch.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of" - The Maltese Falcon

The 1941 adaptation of Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon ends with the discovery that the eponymous artifact is a fake. Yet, considering the trouble so many endured to get their hands on it, private investigator Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) acknowledges one way it does possess some value.

(Image credit: Universal)

“Roads? Where We’re Going We Don’t Need Roads” - Back To The Future

Initially, there were no plans to make the 1985 time travel movie, Back to the Future, a trilogy, which means that Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) hint at what awaits them 30 years from then was merely a wildly imaginative joke before director Robert Zemeckis brought a "roadless" future to life in the follow-up.

(Image credit: Disney / Pixar)

"So Long, Partner" - Toy Story 3

Woody's (Tom Hanks) final goodbye to the grown-up Andy (John Morris) after he leaves him and his other child's playthings to Bonnie was not only a perfect way to end 2010's Toy Story 3, but also the franchise of beloved Pixar movies as a whole. Thus, some feel the otherwise entertaining fourth installment was needless, but we digress.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Aren't You His Mother?" - Rosemary's Baby

Some great horror movies like to end with a jump scare, but Rosemary's Baby proved that all you need is a chilling final line, such as when Mia Farrow's titular character from the 1968 thriller accepts her role as the mother of the Antichrist in response to Roman Castevet's (Sidney Blackmer) reassuring question.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

“I Do Wish We Could Chat Longer, But I’m Having An Old Friend For Dinner” - The Silence Of The Lambs

The escaped Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) ends 1991's The Silence of the Lambs by phoning Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) from the Bahamas and hinting that he has some gruesome plans for the recently arrived Dr. Frederick Chilton (Anthony Heald).

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

“The Truth Is, I Am Iron Man” - Iron Man

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was essentially born the moment Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) revealed his identity as an armored vigilante at the end of 2008's Iron Man. The now iconic line made an astonishing reprise 11 years later when Stark sacrificed his life to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

GORDON: "I Never Said 'Thank You'"; BATMAN: "And You'll Never Have To" - Batman Begins

After a rooftop meeting with Lt. James Gordon (Gary Oldman), Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) nobly acknowledges and accepts that his crusade against injustice is a thankless job at the end of Christopher Nolan's first live-action Batman movie, 2005's Batman Begins.

(Image credit: Hollywood Pictures)

"I Think I Can Go Now. I Just Needed To Do A Couple Things. I Needed To Help Someone. I Think I Did. I Needed To Tell You Something: You Were Never Second. Ever. I Love You. You Sleep Now. Everything Will Be Different In The Morning... Good Night, Sweetheart" - The Sixth Sense

Most would agree that the greatest M. Night Shyamalan movie twist remains that child psychiatrist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) is one of the dead people his patient, Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), can see, which he realizes at the end of 1999's The Sixth Sense before saying goodbye to his wife Anna (Olivia Williams).

(Image credit: Fox)

"If This Is Their Idea Of Christmas, I Gotta Be Here For New Year's" - Die Hard

In addition to being a classic action flick, 1988's Die Hard is also a holiday favorite, albeit an unconventional Christmas movie, which is reflected by limo driver Argyle's (De'voreaux White) enthusiastic reaction to the truly explosive event that took place at Nakatomi Plaza on the night before Christmas.

(Image credit: Universal)

"Why Don't We Just Wait Here For A Little While, See What Happens?" - The Thing

After seemingly defeating the shapeshifting alien that terrorized their Antarctica research base, R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) essentially accepts his fate as he and Childs (Keith David) are the only survivors of the ordeal... or are they? There has been much debate over who is still human at the end of 1982's The Thing, which makes MacReady's quip such a haunting final line.

(Image credit: A24)

"I Just Never Want It To End" - MaXXXine

After the traumatic circumstances that Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) endures in both X and her '80s-set self-titled sequel, MaXXXine, seeing her finally achieve her dream to be a Hollywood actor and tearfully wishing that it lasts is an unusually heartwarming moment in Ti West's A24 horror movie.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

"It Was Perfect" - Black Swan

Natalie Portman won a rare Oscar for a horror movie performance as Nina Sayers in Darren Aronofsky's 2011 thriller, Black Swan, which ends with the dangerously ambitious ballerina performing the final dance with a bleeding abdomen, which she believes was her magnum opus.

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

“Now, Where Was I?” - Memento

The ending of Christopher Nolan's 2000 breakthrough thriller, Memento, is really the beginning when Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) learns that the search for his wife's killer has been long over but allows his short-term memory condition to keep him on the case.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Oh, God" - Avengers: Infinity War

Never had a Marvel movie ended as hopelessly as 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) successfully uses the Infinity Gauntlet to eradicate half of all living beings, leaving the surviving Avengers to helplessly reflect on their defeat, including Steve "Captain America" Rogers (Chris Evans), who utters the final line with heartbreaking desperation.

(Image credit: Universal)

"I Told Ya" - Accepted

In the underrated college comedy, 2006's Accepted, Jeremy Howard's character, "Freaky Student," aspires to learn how to blow things up with his mind. At the very end, he proves this is possible by demonstrating his ability on the Harmon University dean's car in a hilarious "I told you so" moment.