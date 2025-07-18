Hannah Waddingham Was Asked About Rebecca's Love Life In Ted Lasso Season 4, And Her Six-Word Response Left Me With A Theory

Ted Lasso Season 4 is coming, the hype around it is real, and that means its cast members are frequently asked about it. So, after Hannah Waddingham compared returning to an “exhumed dog” and “rising from the dead,” she’s getting questions about Rebecca’s potential story. That means she’s also getting inquiries about the love life of AFC Richmond’s owner.

Obviously, she can’t actually give away any details about what’s to come for Rebecca. However, her cryptic six-word response about her character’s potential for romance 100% has me theorizing about what’s to come.

Hannah Waddingham Gave A Short But Effective Response When Asked About Rebecca Finding Love On Ted Lasso

At the moment, Season 4 of Ted Lasso is being written, and it will start production eventually, as Waddingham told ET that they “are going to be filming.” She also said “there’s going to be people” and “footballs” in it. That is all the solid facts she gave us, which is hilarious. However, when pressed for more info about Rebecca’s love life specifically, she got a bit cryptic, saying:

I mean, Rebecca will be Rebecca-ing.

Along with whatever that means, The Fall Guy actress commented on getting Ted back to London, since he famously goes back to Kansas at the end of Ted Lasso’s third season . In response to comments about the coach traveling back across the pond, Waddingham said:

Somebody's got to go and get him back.

Listen, I would not be shocked if she’s the one to go get him, because Ted and Rebecca have a lovely friendship . However, I could also see Coach Beard making the return flight. But that’s beside the point, and not the theory I’m on about today.

After those short and sweet comments, Waddingham literally sang that she needed to stop talking and turned the conversation over to the movie Smurfs, which is what she was actually there to promote.

However, I’m still stuck on that initial six-word response we discussed, and have a theory about it and Rebecca’s love life.

I Think This Means Rebecca’s Love Life Will Look The Same As It Did In Seasons 1 Through 3

Hannah Waddingham kept it simple when asked about her character’s love life, simply saying that “Rebecca will be Rebecca-ing.” I think that means we will see romance play about as big a role in her life as it did in the first three seasons.

Therefore, I’m theorizing that Season 4 will feature a love story for Rebecca that’s fairly small and a side plot, much like her relationships with Sam and that pilot were. I also -- and this is important -- think it means there will be no romance between the AFC Richmond owner and Ted.

While Tedbecca has been teased in the show, and Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis have remarkable chemistry, there has been no romantic love story between them. So, if Rebecca is still Rebecca-ing, I am theorizing (and manifesting) that their relationship will remain platonic, and she’ll keep casually dating other guys.