Can You Guess The Movie By The Car In It?

There are some car models that, after being prominently featured in a movie, end up becoming so important to the film's notoriety that it is nearly impossible to disassociate them from one another. In fact, we imagine many cinephiles and automobile enthusiasts alike believe they can identify the very movie a certain car comes from just by the sight of it.

Well, we decided to put this to the test and compiled a list of some of the most iconic movie cars, but hid the title of each corresponding film, leaving you to fill in the blanks. Buckle up and take your chance to prove your expertise in Hollywood hot rods with this quiz, but be careful — some of these are not as easy as to guess as they seem.

(Image credit: Universal)

1981 DeLorean DMC-12

The flagship model of the DeLorean Motor Company would almost instantly become a staple of ‘80s auto culture for its unique design. However, it was the DMC’s role in one of the best movies of the 1980s that earned it a rich legacy that would last well into the future.

(Image credit: Universal)

Back To The Future (1985)

In director Robert Zemeckis’ time travel movie classic, Back to the Future, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is initially surprised that Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) decided to convert a DeLorean, of all choices, into a vessel for time travel. He figured that building a time machine with wheels should be done with a car that boasts some real “style” and, the way we see it, he made the right call.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Ambulance

While much different from how modern ambulances are constructed, this Cadillac model came in handy when transporting ailing patients in the late ’50s and early ‘60s. Yet, the vehicle would become even better recognized as the main mode of transportation for a group that specializes in catching "people" who may not have made it to the hospital in time.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Ghostbusters (1984)

The Cadillac Miller-Meteor Ambulance would become one of the most desired vehicles in cinematic history after the Ghostbusters modified it and drove it to haunting sights. We imagine that some fans of the beloved horror-comedy movie might have assumed the Ecto 1 or Ectomobile was actually a funeral hearse, which totally would have been on brand for a team that chases lingering spirits.

(Image credit: MGM)

1964 Aston Martin DB5

Based in the United Kingdom, but bearing an Italian design, the DB5 is one of the most revered and recognizable models to come from Aston Martin. Its international fame is mostly owed, however, to its appearance in a film whose suave protagonist who must have thought he struck gold when he first sat behind the wheel.

(Image credit: MGM)

Goldfinger (1964)

According to The Independent’s obituary for John Stears, the special effects expert convinced Aston Martin to make its prototype for the DB5 available to use in the third 007 film, Goldfinger. Ever since Sean Connery was seen driving the weaponized special edition, the car has been a staple of the James Bond movies and no installment of the spy movie franchise feels complete without it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

1968 Ford Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang is, ironically classified as a “pony car,” which is identified by its sporty and individualized appearance. The 1968 GT edition of this endurable model would become one of the most popular, due to the way it drives like a bullet in one of cinema’s greatest car chases.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Bullitt (1968)

Despite a memorable lead performance by Steve McQueen, the thing that fans of Bullitt remember best is its centerpiece chase through the streets of San Francisco. The thrilling, revolutionary sequence made the titular detective’s green Ford Mustang a character in itself and the vehicle a lasting subject of much admiration.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

1977 Firebird Trans Am Special Edition

It is no wonder why Pontiac’s most cherished model is called a “Firebird Trans Am,” because it flies like a bird and its sleek design is certainly on fire. Yet, the car would really start smoking with popularity after it became the centerpiece vehicle in a classic chase flick.

(Image credit: Universal)

Smokey And The Bandit (1977)

After the release of Smokey and the Bandit, the 1977 Firebird Trans Am Special Edition — which Burt Reynolds’s The Bandit drives in the action-comedy classic — became one of the hottest cars in America. In fact, director Hal Needham recalled in an interview with Motor Trend that some customers had to be put on waiting lists for months due to low availability.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

1973 Ford Falcon XB GT

The Falcon XB GT is a Ford model manufactured exclusively in Australia. However, audiences outside of the land down under likely went mad over it when they saw what it was capable of in a ‘70s classic.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mad Max (1979)

George Miller’s Mad Max movies are known for their absurdly unconventional auto designs, which often involve combining two (or more) dramatically different models into one war-ready monster. However, the title character’s only slightly modified Ford Falcon — depicted as a police car and referred to as the Interceptor — is the signature vehicle of the post-apocalyptic genre.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

1961 Ferrari 250GT California

If you had access to a car like the 1961 Ferrari 250GT California, would you take it back right away? Neither would we, and neither did the titular troublemaker from one of the most worshipped high school movies of its time.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Fun behind-the-scenes fact about Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: the car that Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron Fry (Alan Ruck), and Sloane Peterson (Mia Sara) take for a spin in Chicago is not a real Ferrari, which would have cost a ridiculous amount to rent, but a fake replica. Think about that the next time you see Mr. Fry’s prized possession meets a tragic demise near the end of John Hughes’ coming-of-age comedy and, hopefully, you might feel better about it.

(Image credit: Universal / Lucasfilm)

1932 Ford Coupe

Now, we’re not bragging, babe, so don’t put us down, but anyone with a 1932 Ford Couple had the fastest wheels in town. In fact, there is a certain American classic featuring a character who owns that very model and is considered the local speed demon for it.

(Image credit: Universal / Lucasfilm)

American Graffiti (1973)

Paul Le Mat stars in George Lucas’ ode to 1960s L.A. cruise culture, American Graffiti, as John Milner, who takes a lot of pride in his “boss” yellow Coupe. If his immense amount of parking tickets are not enough to prove that he is the fastest around, just watch his climactic race against Harrison Ford’s Bob Falfa at the end.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

As a sports car that looks just as good (if not better) that it runs, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a car worth killing for. Unfortunately, someone decides to take that idea far too literally, and with horrifying consequences for himself, in a modern action movie favorite.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

John Wick (2014)

We cannot blame Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) for wanting John Wick’s car all to his own. However, we especially cannot blame the titular reformed assassin (played by Keanu Reeves) for coming out of retirement to hunt down the gangster’s son after he steals the Mustang and murders his Beagle, Daisy.

(Image credit: Paramount)

1948 Ford De Luxe Convertible

The De Luxe Convertible is one of the most aesthetically pleasing and luxurious cars that Ford released in the late 1940s. In fact, with a few moderations, it could be systematic, hydromatic, ultramatic, but could it be…?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Grease (1978)

Yes, indeed, it was a Ford De Luxe Convertible that became “Greased Lightnin’” in one of the most famous numbers from the cinematic adaptation of Grease. Of course, only in a musical fantasy sequence could a junky wagon like the one we see in the shop become a souped-up muscle car like that.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

1979 Porsche 928

Just the name “Porsche” is enough to get a car enthusiast antsy, since the German manufacturer is known for making some of the most beautiful cars of all time, with 1979’s 928 model being one of the definitive examples. Said edition would suffer a tragic accident in a fun ‘80s classic that forces the young son of its owners to take some major risks in order to afford its recovery.

(Image credit: The Geffen Company)

Risky Business (1983)

Before he was racing cars in Days of Thunder and piloting jets in Top Gun, Tom Cruise made his breakthrough in Risky Business as a teen who turns his home into a one-night stop for scandalous activity. It is the only way that he can pay off the damages to his parents’ Porsche, which accidentally takes a dive into Lake Michigan before they come home from their vacation.

(Image credit: Film DIstrict)

1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

We imagine that the name of the Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu was inspired by a paradisiacal feeling that comes over the driver when they get behind the wheel. Maybe its calming quality is why it appealed to the usually not-so-laidback protagonist of a somewhat divisive Neo-noir thriller.

(Image credit: Film District)

Drive (2011)

Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling was actually the one who chose the personal vehicle of his nameless hero — a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a criminal getaway driver — director Nicolas Winding Refn’s modern film noir classic, Drive. In fact, he went as far as restoring the gray Malibu on his own, resulting in a close connection between the man and the machine that radiates onscreen.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

1958 Plymouth Fury

Owning a 1958 Plymouth Fury would be a dream come true for any teen, no matter what generation they come from. However, the most famous cinematic depiction of the sporty classic would prove to be a nightmare for some.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Christine (1983)

Director John Carpenter’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine is one of the few great horror movies that auto enthusiasts can probably relate to, as Keith Gordon’s Arnie pretty much, literally falls in love with the Fury. However, we hope no car owner would actually continue to hold onto and cherish their vehicle when it shows signs of sentience and homicidal tendencies.

(Image credit: Gramercy Pictures)

1973 Ford Gran Torino

You might initially assume that our movie of choice to correspond with the Ford Gran Torino would be Walt Kowalski’s beautiful, eponymous model from star and director Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino. Actually, we decided to go with a movie that shows the car at its absolutely ugliest (and, at one point, smelliest).

(Image credit: Gramercy Pictures)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Much like The Dude (Jeff Bridges) himself, the aging hippie’s green, rusted 1973 Gran Torino goes through a lot in the Coen Brothers’s hilarious cult comedy, The Big Lebowski. The Dude crashes it into a dumpster. It gets stolen by a teen named Larry Sellers only to be retrieved in far poorer shape. It gets all of its windows smashed out by the owner of a Corvette smashed by Walter (John Goodman) with a crowbar believing it was Larry’s car. Finally, it's put out of its misery by the Nihilists, who set it ablaze in the bowling alley parking lot.

(Image credit: Paramount)

1941 Lincoln Continental

The luxury promised by the Lincoln Continental made the distinctive vehicle one that no one could refuse in the 1940s. However, its protective qualities were certainly put to the test in one of the best movies from the 1970s.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Godfather (1972)

Sonny Corleone (James Caan) meets a bitter end while driving his 1941 Continental in Francis Ford Coppola’s Best Picture Oscar winner, The Godfather. Still, any fans of the fans of the mob movie classic might feel a sense of unbridled power behind the wheel.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

As one of the most admired sports cars ever constructed, it is no wonder that the Dodge Challenger has yet to vanish and remains a common design in modern manufacturing. However, vanishing was the goal of one character who drove a 1970 R/T in a cult favorite from that era.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Vanishing Point (1971)

Director Richard C. Sarafian’s Vanishing Point follows former cop Kowalski (Barry Newman) on a cross-country trip from Denver to San Francisco to deliver a muscle car while being tailed by police the whole way. The vehicle in question is a beautiful, white, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Magnum, which resembles another car used in Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse segment, Death Proof, which was largely inspired by the thriller.

So, how’d you do? Are you an expert speed demon, or did you need to pull yourself over to think for a while at times?