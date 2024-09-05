32 Times Unexpected Music Numbers Made Their Way Into Non-Musicals

While fans of musicals know where to go when they want to see characters breaking out in song left and right, there's something joyous about a random music number finding its way into movies across any genre. It has happened far more than you might think. Watch out for these awesome jump scares of song-and-dance numbers in comedies, science fiction, dramas and so forth. They've made iconic movies even more so!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“Johnny B. Goode” - Back To The Future (1985)

Even though the crux of Back To Future is as a time travel comedy, it also has one of the greatest music numbers in a movie. During the Enchantment Under The Sea dance, where Marty McFly’s parents are supposed to fall in love, Michael J. Fox performs an electric rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” It’s no wonder the movie has since inspired a Broadway musical.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

“Come and Get Your Love” - Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

There’s been a few notable Marvel music moments over the years, but few compare to Guardians of the Galaxy opening with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill singing and dancing in the middle of an alien planet to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” alongside extra-terrestrial creatures. It’s the perfect way to start the trilogy and introduce Star-Lord.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

"Thriller" - 13 Going On 30 (2004)

In the super fun romantic comedy, 13 Going On 30, Jennifer Garner plays a young girl named Jenna Rink, who dreams she is “thirty, flirty and thriving” and wakes up seventeen years later. In one of the highlight scenes of the film, Jenna brings together a whole party of 30-somethings to do the famous “Thriller” dance from Michael Jackson’s music video.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie (2023)

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is full of great music scenes and bright pink, but none quite like Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” sequence. In the third act of the movie, Ken breaks into song to express how it feels to be an accessory to Barbie all the time. The original song, reminiscent of "Singin’ In The Rain," earned an Oscar nomination (which surprised Gosling) after being penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for the flick.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

“Day-O” - Beetlejuice (1988)

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice is a ball of a gothic comedy about a couple who die suddenly and hire a bio-exorcist named Beetlejuice to haunt the new tenants living in their home. One way he causes calamity to the household is by having them sing and dance to "The Banana Boat Song" at the dinner table against their will.

(Image credit: Miramax)

'You Never Can Tell' - Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s stylish crime film includes an iconic dance scene between John Travolta’s Vincent Vega and Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace while they are at an old school diner together. Mia casually has Vincent enter a dance contest with her. When the two characters do the twist, it’s just one of many scenes that make Pulp Fiction one of the best ‘90s movies .

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

“You Make My Dreams” - (500) Days Of Summer (2009)

(500) Days of Summer takes audiences through the unexpected love and breakup story of Summer and Tom, and has a blast playing with structure throughout. In one unexpected scene that depicts how it feels to fall in love, Tom dances in the street with a group of dancers to Hall & Oates “You Make My Dreams.”

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“Peaches” - The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Never did we think Bowser would sing a piano ballad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie! In the 2023 animated film based on the beloved Nintendo franchise, Jack Black’s Bowser confesses his love for Princess Peach by singing “Peaches, peaches, peaches.” It became a viral hit we all couldn’t stop listening to when it hit theaters.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

“You Don’t Own Me” - The First Wives Club (1996)

The 1996 comedy, The First Wives Club, ends in the best way: a music number! After Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton’s characters complete their goal of getting back at their ex husbands, they celebrate in their matching white suits by singing and dancing to “You Don’t Own Me.”

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” - 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

In the romantic comedy, 10 Things I Hate About You, Heath Ledger’s cool guy character, Patrick Verona surprised both Julia Stiles’ Kat Stratford and audiences alike when he randomly broke out into song, with the help of the high school band. Patrick goes all out to woo Kat after being paid off to win her affections, and this scene is a good indicator that he’s going above and beyond.

(Image credit: A24)

“Get Down Saturday Night” - Ex Machina (2014)

In the A24 science fiction movie Ex Machina, it came out of absolute nowhere when Oscar Issac’s Nathan Bateman starts dancing with one of his A.I. androids to Oliver Cheatham’s “Get Down Saturday Night.” While it’s very much random to see a dance number in such a serious and foreboding film, it adds to the unique character building of Isaac’s role.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

“Cuban Pete” - The Mask (1994)

Jim Carrey hilariously sings and dances to “Cuban Pete” during The Mask sequence where he ends up coercing the entire police force into singing and dancing with him while they try to pursue his arrest. In a movie as cartoony as The Mask, it’s not necessarily unexpected, but it does make us wish the whole movie was filled with wacky music numbers.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

“I Say A Little Prayer” - My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

During Julia Roberts’ My Best Friend’s Wedding, Julianne attends the wedding of her longtime bestie (Dermot Mulroney’s Michael). During one particularly memorable scene, the whole wedding party and guests take part in singing ‘I Say A Little Prayer” after Julianne’s friend George inspires them to. How did they all know the words?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

“Bye Bye Bye” - Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

At the beginning of the third Deadpool movie, Marvel fans were certainly surprised to see Ryan Reynolds’ comic book character doing the official dance to *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” in the snow while flinging around the corpse of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from Logan in a fight against the TVA. What a way to open a movie and bring the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU!

(Image credit: Disney+)

"I Put A Spell On You" - Hocus Pocus (1993)

When you place Bette Midler in a movie like Hocus Pocus, you want her to sing, but who knows, the filmmakers could have let us down. Thankfully, director Kenny Ortega, who would go on to helm the High School Musical movies, had the actress sing “I Put A Spell On You” during the 1993 movie to have the witch literally cast a curse over Halloween partygoers during the non-musical.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Bohemian Rhapsody" - Wayne's World (1992)

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” received a major bump up in pop culture back in 1992 when it was featured in a famous scene in Wayne’s World. While the movie itself is all about music fans, there’s something totally original and fun about this being in the comedy. Then, Mike Myers was cast in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody as a nod to the whole thing,

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Twist and Shout" - Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

John Hughes’ beloved coming-of-age movie, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, features a massive music number when Matthew Broderick’s high schooler, who is on a wild day of hooky, ends up lip-syncing The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout” after jumping on a parade float.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“Age of Aquarius” - The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

At the end of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Steve Carell finally partakes in the deed. To illustrate the joys of this, Carell and the cast have a dance sequence to “Age of Aquarius.” It’s pretty hilarious to see actors like Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen dancing shirtless to the song in the comedy that did not otherwise call itself a musical.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Everybody (Backstreet's Back)” - This Is The End (2013)

During the finale of This Is The End, Seth Rogen and friends find themselves in heaven after facing a particularly hilarious apocalypse. When they get there they are told they can dream up anything and Jay Baruchel thinks up the Backstreet Boys appearing to sing and dance to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and yes, they fully go into the choreo!

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

“Afternoon Delight” - Anchorman (2004)

During the 2004 goofy comedy Anchorman, Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy randomly breaks into song to belt “Afternoon Delight” after the other guys ask him what being in love is like. In the scene, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and David Koechner start to sing it with him in perfect unison like they are some sort of barbershop quartet.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

"Por Ti Volare" - Step Brothers (2008)

At Step Brothers’ “Catalina Wine Mixer,” Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s characters are coerced into taking the stage. What’s particularly unexpected about this music number is Ferrell singing Italian opera with the song "Por Ti Volaré." It also evolves into a dream sequence and epic drum solo that leaves all attendees speechless.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

“Wise Up” - Magnolia (1999)

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s fantastic drama, Magnolia, the movie took a turn when all the characters begin to sing Aimee Mann’s “Wise Up.” The music number helps evoke the emotions the characters are collectively feeling even though they are seemingly experiencing them alone. Mann wrote original music for the whole soundtrack but the rest of the songs were not sung by the characters.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

“Try A Little Tenderness” - Pretty In Pink (1986)

In John Hughes’ Pretty In Pink, Jon Cryer’s Duckie brought down the house in one scene at a record store where he walks in and goes completely all out lip-syncing and dancing to Otis Redding’s “Try A Little Tenderness” in front of Molly Ringwald’s Andie.

(Image credit: The Samuel Goldwyn Company)

"Love Me Tender" - Wild At Heart (1990)

David Lynch’s Wild At Heart ends with a music number when Nicolas Cage’s Sailor runs over the hoods and roofs of cars to approach Laura Dern’s Lula and their child to sing Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender” to profess his love to her. It’s a callback to a previous moment where Sailor says he’ll only sing that song to his wife.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” - Ralph Breaks The Internet (2018)

While Walt Disney animated movies are most definitely known for their music sequences, the Wreck-It Ralph movies never established themselves as musicals. So when Vanellope Von Schweetz got her own “I Want” song for the sequel from composer Alan Menken, it was completely unexpected, but an excellent chance for Disney to do what it does best!

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

“You Always Hurt The One You Love” - Blue Valentine (2010)

The dramatic tale of a married couple’s relationship over the years, Blue Valentine, starring Ryan Gosling, is no La La Land, but it does employ the music talents of the actor for one music number where his character strums the '60s pop standard on a ukulele in a fun-loving sequence between himself and Michelle Williams.

(Image credit: Miramax)

“Somebody To Love” - Ella Enchanted (2004)

In the fairytale rom-com, Ella Enchanted, we were caught off guard when Anne Hathaway’s titular character breaks into song to Queen’s “Somebody To Love” while entertaining a pub full of giants. Hathaway is well-known now for her set of pipes, but at the time she was not yet known to be a singer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Ballet Sequence" - I'm Thinking Of Ending Things (2020)

Towards of the end of Charlie Kaufman's Netflix movie, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, two ballet dancers perform to represent the perfect ideal of a romance amidst the movie itself showing the realities of the lead's relationship throughout this surrealist movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"Old Time Rock & Roll" - Risky Business (1983)

In what has become an iconic sequence, everyone expects Tom Cruise to roll up pants-free in nothing but a dress shirt and white socks to jam to “Old Time Rock & Roll.” But, considering the rest of the movie is more of a coming-of-age comedy, it’s a rather startling scene in context.

(Image credit: HWB)

“As Time Goes By” - Casablanca (1942)

One of the most memorable elements of the classic Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman movie is the song “As Time Goes By.” The song holds a sentimental value to the movie’s leads and ex lovers, Rick and Ilsa, and comes back to haunt them when they are unexpectedly reunited. It’s one of the most iconic movie songs – as Rick Blaine famously says, “Play it again, Sam.”

(Image credit: Disney)

“Why Don’t You Do Right” - Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)

Sure, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is a Disney movie with cartoon characters left and right, it’s also a completely unique movie that turns the whole plot on its head (a few times over). It’s not a musical, but Jessica Rabbit singing 1936’s “Why Don’t You Do Right?” at a jazz club really sets the tone for what a music number looks like in it.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

"Canned Heat"- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Then there’s the dance sequence in Napoleon Dynamite, where Jon Heder’s Napoleon performs a very skilled dance in front of other high school students to help market his friend Pedro in his election for class president. The best part? Apparently, Heder “winged” the dance sequence, per Business Insider .

It's so fun to see how music numbers have popped up in movies across all genres over the years. They make the movies more memorable and give the songs an added boost.