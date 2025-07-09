I Don't Need Any More '80s And '90s Movie & TV Funko Pops, But It's Prime Day, So I'm Looking... Just Looking....
Gonna need to set a budget now.
As I sit here in my humble abode poring over Amazon's entertainment-friendly Prime Day deals, I am surrounded by Funko Pop figures that represent a vast swath of pop culture interests. For all my current obsessions, it's safe to say that quite a bit of shelf space honors my favorite movie and TV characters from the 1980s and 1990s. My greedy inner child cannot be silenced sometimes. (Most times.)
So you can bet that I've been keeping an eye on all the Funko discounts noted so far during Prime Day, and even though I don't NEED any additional figures to bolster my collection, it seems silly not to at least LOOK at what's available, knowing that Amazon already has my payment information for quick purchases. I'm just looking, though... At least at first.
Check out the best Prime Day entertainment deals for Funko Pop figures from '80s movies and TV shows, and then head to the best Prime Day streaming deals to land a subscription or two to rewatch the properties reflected below.
Prime Day Deals On '80s Movie & TV Funko Pops
Rocky - Rocky Balboa Funko Pop! - ($9.99, Was $14.99)
Save 33%! - What better way to celebrate an American consumerism holiday like Prime Day than with Rocky Balboa and his U.S.A. boxing trunks, courtesy of this Rocky Funko Pop! figure.
- Rocky - Ivan Drago ($11.49, was $14.99)
- Rocky - Clubber Lang ($9.99, was $11.93)
- The Breakfast Club - Brian Johnson ($7.99, was $14.99)
- The Breakfast Club - Andrew Clark ($9.99, was $14.99)
- Sixteen Candles - Jake Ryan ($10.49, was $14.99)
- Sixteen Candles - Samantha Baker ($10.49, was $14.99)
- Pretty in Pink - Andie Walsh ($9.99, was $14.99)
- Beetlejuice - Lydia Deetz ($8.49, was $14.99)
- Beetlejuice - Delia Deetz ($9.99, was $14.99)
- Leprechaun - Leprechaun Bloody ($11.49, was $13.99)
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off - Cameron Frye ($10.99, was $14.99)
Lots of classic John Hughes comedies represented above, and those alone are enough to fill up my shopping cart. And it's not exactly easy to repress the urge to add to my growing assortment of Beetlejuice figures. (My favorite is from the under-remembered animated series, but that's not so relevant to Prime Day.)
Even more horror-comedy vibes are present when it comes to Funko's deals for '80s TV shows.
- The Real Ghostbusters - Winston Zeddemore ($10.49, was $14.99)
- The Real Ghostbusters - Ray Stantz ($6.99, was $14.99)
- Jem and The Holograms - Jem ($9.99, was $14.99)
- Jem and The Holograms - Synergy ($9.99, was $14.99)
- Jem and The Holograms - Aja Leith ($9.99, was $14.99)
I'm sure there were some kids in the '80s who played with Ghostbusters and Jem figures at the same time. This is your time, people!
Now let's shower some love on '90s pop culture with these Prime Day deals.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Prime Day Deals On '90s Movie & TV Funko Pops
The Muppet Christmas Carol, Kermit and Robin as Bob Scratchit with Tiny Tim ($10.99, was $14.99)
Save 27%! - Among the most beloved family holiday movies of all time, The Muppet Christmas Carol can be a year-long treat with Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim figures in one's collection.
- Alien 3 - The Runner Funko Pop Super ($14.27, was $24.99)
- Mars Attacks - Martian Spy Girl ($8.99, was $11.00)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas - Mayor [Blacklight Special Edition Chase White Glitter] ($27.28, was $38.98)
- Ghost Face Funko Pop Jumbo ($33.99, was $39.99)
- Star Trek First Contact - Locutus of Borg ($9.99, was $14.99)
- The Aristocats - Duchess Funko Pop VHS Cover ($12.99, was $19.99)
- Bride of Chucky - Chucky with Protector Case ($9.56, was $16.99)
Can we all agree that The Muppet Christmas Carol's "Marley and Marley" is one of the all-time greatest Muppet-related songs? It's not "Rainbow Connection," sure, but it's also not as over-used as that track, either. Statler and Waldorf sadly aren't around for Prime Day deals, which they'd certainly have something to say about, but even Scrooge would think the duo of Bob and Tiiny Tim is a steal.
Amusingly enough, children's movies and sci-fi/horror fare are the most prominent genres offerings for Prime Day deals on '90s Funko Pops. Which was 100% up my alley at the time, so no complaints here.
On the '90s TV side of things, SNL and Matt Groening's creations are represented well, as seen below.
- Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary - Mary Katherine Gallagher ($6.49, was $14.99)
- Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary - Gilly ($6.49, was $14.99)
- Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary - Debbie Downer ($6.99, was $14.99)
- Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary - Stuart [Californians] ($4.99, was $7.79)
- The Simpsons - Martin Prince as Calliope ($6.99, was $14.99)
- The Simpsons - Sideshow Bob ($8.49, was $14.99)
- Futurama - Fry ($8.99, was $14.99)
- Futurama - Turanga Leela ($6.99, was $14.99)
Hopefully even more Funko Pop figures will make their respective ways into Amazon's Prime Day entertainment deals. But I'll still just be looking, and definitely not buying...too much.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.