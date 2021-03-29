Following Sexual Assault Allegations, Armie Hammer Has Dropped Off Another Movie

This now also means that Armie Hammer is no longer part of any movies that are in active development. With Crisis having come out back in February, he’s next slated to appear in Next Goal Wins and Death on the Nile, but both those movies finished filming a while ago. There was also talk about Hammer reuniting with Timothee Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino for a Call Me By Your Name sequel, but that hasn’t been given the green light and reportedly doesn’t even have a script.