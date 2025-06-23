Is Ezra Miller Getting A Hollywood Comeback? Here’s The Latest From The Flash Alum
They opened up about their various controversies.
Ezra Miller has had a long, successful career, including playing The Flash in the DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription). But following co-CEO James Gunn making a new shared universe, as well as Miller's controversies and legal issues, they're not expected to reprise that role in upcoming DC movies. Although the 32 year-old film actor recently addressed the possibility of returning to the mainstream.
In August of 2022, Ezra Miller issued an apology over various controversies, and pledged to seek help for mental health issues. That includes Miller's arrests in Hawaii, as well as accusations of grooming. While doing an interview in Canes (via Deadline) they spoke about why they returned to the public eye for Cannes this year. As the DC alum put it:
Interesting. It sounds like Miller is mostly attending the festival because Lynne Ramsay's new film Polaris is premiering at Cannes. Although if sounds like they're cooking up another project with the filmmaker, which could very well be their first big return to Hollywood after a public mental health (and legal) struggle.
Miller's last movie project was Andy Muschietti's The Flash, which was released in the midst of their controversies. They've got nothing else currently coming down the pipeline, save for the mysterious project they're writing with Ramsay. Later in the same interview, the Fantastic Beasts actor addressed how they've reflected on their various controversies. Miller said:
That's some perspective. While acknowledging that they made some mistakes, it sounds like Ezra Miller has been able to learn quite a bit since their very public mental health breakdown. As for their future in the entertainment indsutry, that remains to be seen.
Miller had an impressive resume when their issues began, and quickly took over the public's image of the actor. That includes acclaimed indie projects, as well as ongoing roles in both the DCEU and the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Unfortunately both of those properties are now DOA, with Warner Bros. seemingly having no signs of producing the final two Harry Potter prequels.
Only time will tell if/when Ezra Miller returns to the mainstream, but they don't currently have any upcoming projects on the 2025 move release list or beyond. But their appearances as Cannes definitely turned heads.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
