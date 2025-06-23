Is Ezra Miller Getting A Hollywood Comeback? Here’s The Latest From The Flash Alum

Ezra Miller has had a long, successful career, including playing The Flash in the DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription). But following co-CEO James Gunn making a new shared universe, as well as Miller's controversies and legal issues, they're not expected to reprise that role in upcoming DC movies. Although the 32 year-old film actor recently addressed the possibility of returning to the mainstream.

In August of 2022, Ezra Miller issued an apology over various controversies, and pledged to seek help for mental health issues. That includes Miller's arrests in Hawaii, as well as accusations of grooming. While doing an interview in Canes (via Deadline) they spoke about why they returned to the public eye for Cannes this year. As the DC alum put it:

I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay—who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers. I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that her and I are writing together.

Interesting. It sounds like Miller is mostly attending the festival because Lynne Ramsay's new film Polaris is premiering at Cannes. Although if sounds like they're cooking up another project with the filmmaker, which could very well be their first big return to Hollywood after a public mental health (and legal) struggle.

Miller's last movie project was Andy Muschietti's The Flash, which was released in the midst of their controversies. They've got nothing else currently coming down the pipeline, save for the mysterious project they're writing with Ramsay. Later in the same interview, the Fantastic Beasts actor addressed how they've reflected on their various controversies. Miller said:

Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss.

That's some perspective. While acknowledging that they made some mistakes, it sounds like Ezra Miller has been able to learn quite a bit since their very public mental health breakdown. As for their future in the entertainment indsutry, that remains to be seen.

Miller had an impressive resume when their issues began, and quickly took over the public's image of the actor. That includes acclaimed indie projects, as well as ongoing roles in both the DCEU and the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Unfortunately both of those properties are now DOA, with Warner Bros. seemingly having no signs of producing the final two Harry Potter prequels.

Only time will tell if/when Ezra Miller returns to the mainstream, but they don't currently have any upcoming projects on the 2025 move release list or beyond. But their appearances as Cannes definitely turned heads.