Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Director Reveals The Two Fight Scenes He Was Most Excited To Film For The MonsterVerse

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The ongoing joke leading up to the release of Godzilla vs. Kong was that nobody really cared about the human characters, we just wanted to see the big scary monsters punch each other. And at the end of the day, it has to be said that whether or not the movie worked for audiences probably came down to just how much you enjoyed seeing the giant monsters duke it out. The battle scenes are a big part of the movie, and director Adam Wingard has revealed that of the three fights between Godzilla and Kong, there are two that he really wanted to make because there were certain elements that he really wanted to see in them.